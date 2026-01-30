Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 867679 | ISIN: US6934751057 | Ticker-Symbol: PNP
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 16:59
187,00 Euro
-0,53 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2026 17:14 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PNC Financial Services Group: PNC Foundation Contributes $2M for New Snow Removal Equipment to City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / The PNC Foundation announced it has contributed a $2 million grant to the City of Pittsburgh to purchase new snow removal equipment.

"Last weekend's storm was a powerful reminder of how essential it is for our city to be prepared for severe winter weather," said William S. Demchak, chairman and chief executive officer of PNC. "Pittsburgh deserves strong, reliable snow removal capabilities that keep our neighborhoods safe and our economy moving. PNC is proud to support the city with this investment in equipment that will help keep Pittsburgh and its residents resilient and ready for future storms."

Following a recent record-setting snowstorm that triggered a state of emergency, the grant will help support the City in Mayor Corey O'Connor's commitment to investing in the aging citywide fleet by providing new snow removal equipment for the Department of Public Works.

"We'd like to thank the PNC Foundation for this generous donation that will help us purchase 15 vehicles this year for the Department of Public Works," said Mayor O'Connor. "Our DPW crews work hard and around the clock after snow events and, thanks to our local partnerships like this, will now have over 50 new pieces of reliable equipment. This kind of investment from PNC shows that we're all in this together and invested in the safety of our crews and our communities."

About the City of Pittsburgh
The City of Pittsburgh is a safe, transparent, responsive and effective government that works for its people. Powered by a rich history and generations of hard work and innovation, the City is dedicated to the safety, health, equity and growth of all throughout its 90+ neighborhoods.

About the PNC Foundation
The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The Foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through PNC Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. For more information, visit PNC Foundation.

CONTACTS:

PNC
Kelby Krauss
(317) 945-3019
kelby.krauss@pnc.com

CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Molly Onufer
molly.onufer@pittsburghpa.gov

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PNC Financial Services Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pnc-financial-services-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PNC Financial Services Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pnc-foundation-contributes-2m-for-new-snow-removal-equipment-to-city-1132012

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
