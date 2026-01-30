Nicole Campo of Filmica Studio Captures Love Stories for Newly Engaged Couples Across Florida

Ocala-based wedding photographer offers full-service coverage for engagements, elopements, and celebrations statewide

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Filmica Studio, a photography studio led by Florida wedding photographer Nicole Campo, is helping newly engaged couples celebrate their love stories through emotion-driven, editorial-quality photography. With the holiday season bringing a surge of proposals, Filmica Studio is now welcoming couples planning weddings and celebrations throughout 2026 and beyond.

Based in Ocala, Nicole travels throughout Florida to photograph weddings, elopements, engagements, bridal showers, and boudoir sessions. Her work spans Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa, the Gulf Coast, and everywhere in between, bringing her artistry wherever couples' stories unfold.

"I want every couple to feel seen and celebrated from the very beginning," says Nicole. "Your engagement is such a special season of life, and I love being able to document the excitement, the intimacy, and all the little moments that make your love story uniquely yours."

A Story-Driven Experience

Filmica Studio's approach to wedding and engagement photography in Florida centers on storytelling, emotion, and authenticity. Nicole works closely with each couple to understand their vision and create meaningful memories that will be treasured for generations. The studio offers full wedding day coverage , engagement sessions , elopements and destination weddings, bridal sessions and boudoir photography, and coverage of bridal showers and wedding weekend events.

For many newly engaged couples, an engagement session serves as the perfect starting point. These sessions offer an opportunity to celebrate the engagement, get comfortable in front of the camera, and create beautiful content for save-the-dates and wedding websites. Nicole approaches each session as a chance to build trust and connection, ensuring couples feel relaxed and authentic when their wedding day arrives.

Filmica Studio welcomes couples who value personalized service, timeless artistry, and genuine storytelling. Nicole's editorial-quality images blend artistry with documentary-style authenticity, capturing both carefully curated details and spontaneous, unscripted moments that reflect real emotion.

What distinguishes Filmica Studio among Florida wedding photographers is Nicole's extensive knowledge of Florida venues and lighting conditions, her experience photographing diverse wedding styles, and her client experience. Her willingness to travel statewide and for destination celebrations means couples can have their ideal photographer regardless of location.

As wedding season approaches and newly engaged couples begin planning their celebrations, Filmica Studio stands ready to help them start their journey with confidence, artistry, and heart. Interested readers can learn more about services and pricing at https://www.filmicastudio.com/ .

About Filmica Studio

Filmica Studio is a wedding photography studio led by Florida professional photographer Nicole Campo, specializing in weddings, engagements, elopements, and milestone celebrations. Serving couples throughout Florida and beyond, Filmica Studio is known for timeless, emotion-driven photography. Learn more at https://www.filmicastudio.com/about/florida-photographer .

Media Contact:

Nicole Campo

Owner

thefilmicastudio@gmail.com

(352) 272-8481

SOURCE: Filmica Studio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nicole-campo-of-filmica-studio-captures-love-stories-for-newly-e-1131618