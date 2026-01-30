Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
30.01.2026 17:30 Uhr
NIE Finance Plc - Final Terms

NIE Finance Plc - Final Terms

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

30 January 2026

NIE FINANCE PLC

Publication of Final Terms

The following final terms (the "Final Terms") are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 30 January 2026 in relation to the £600,000,000 5.875 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2041 (ISIN: XS3285511104) (the "Notes") issued by NIE Finance PLC (the "Issuer") and guaranteed by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited (the "Guarantor") under the £2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") of NIE Finance PLC.

To view the Final Terms, please paste into the address bar of your browser or click on the following URL:

Final Terms

A copy of the Final Terms has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Ted Browne
Finance & Regulation Director
NIE Networks
07795 496485
Ted.Browne@nienetworks.co.uk

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

The Final Terms complete the Offering Circular dated 17 April 2025 and the supplement to it dated 16 January 2026 (together, the "Offering Circular") with regard to the terms of the Notes. Please note that the information contained in the Offering Circular as completed by the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the information contained in the Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Circular you must ascertain from the Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Neither this announcement nor the publication of the Final Terms constitutes an offer of the Notes described in the Offering Circular for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the Notes in the United States.



UKO2- 2011736243-v1 NIE EMTN Drawdown Jan 2026 - Final Terms SIGNED
© 2026 PR Newswire
