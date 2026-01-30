On January 28, 2026, Fabulux LED hosted the Official Plaque Awarding Ceremony with Lawrence World Records at its headquarters in Shenzhen, China. As a top LED display manufacturer and a pioneer of third-generation outdoor aluminum LED displays, Fabulux LED was officially certified by Lawrence World Records as the World's Best-Selling Outdoor LED Display Brand, marking a significant milestone in its journey within the global outdoor LED display industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260130370467/en/

Fabulux LED Certified by Lawrence World Records as the World's Best-Selling Outdoor LED Display Brand

Lawrence World Records is recognized as one of the world's three leading record certification organizations, known for its strict verification process and objective evaluation standards. Prior to granting this distinction, the organization conducted a rigorous evaluation process involving comprehensive verification and a global data review. Only after ensuring that Fabulux's sales performance and worldwide market presence met the highest standards for record certification did LWR officially name Fabulux as the "World's Best-Selling Outdoor LED Display Brand".

At the ceremony, Fabulux's CTO highlighted that Fabulux LED holds 24 core technology patents for its outdoor LED displays, featuring IP68 protection and exceptional durability in extreme environments from high temperatures and humidity to heavy rainfall.

Currently, Fabulux outdoor LED products are sold in more than 80 countries and regions, supported by a strong foundation of global applications and verified sales performance.

Mr. Lee, President of Lawrence World Records China, praised Fabulux LED's achievements during the ceremony, stating "Fabulux LED has earned widespread recognition globally through outstanding market performance and innovative products, becoming the top choice of outdoor LED display manufacturer".

Mr. Lee, together with the World Record Certifier Habibzai Azghar, announced the certification and presented the official plaque to Fabulux LED.

Fabulux's CEO Steven also shared: "As one of the earliest manufacturers to develop and produce outdoor aluminum LED displays, Fabulux has built lasting advantages in design, quality control, and production technology laying the foundation for this achievement."

Looking ahead, Fabulux LED will continue expanding its global footprint, accelerating international brand development, and driving innovation in outdoor display technology striving to cement itself as the world's top tier outdoor LED display brand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260130370467/en/

Contacts:

Li Haitao

E-mail: lwrcc@lawrenceworldrecords.cn