PB Financial Corporation Declares One-Time Special Cash Dividend Following Record 2025 Financial Results

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a one-time special cash dividend of $0.34 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2026. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2026.

This non-recurring dividend reflects the Company's exceptional financial performance in 2025, which resulted in the highest annual earnings in its history.

Whitehurst commented, "This is the first time PB Financial Corporation has issued a one-time special cash dividend, and it is a direct result of our record earnings. This success is due in large part to our employees-their dedication and expertise set the stage for the Company to achieve these results. We are pleased to share this achievement with our shareholders through an additional distribution that recognizes an extraordinary year. Providing this one-time cash dividend aligns with our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and is a tangible demonstration of the strength of our financial performance."

PB Financial Corporation is headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. As of December 31, 2025, PB Financial Corporation had total assets of $1.404 billion, loans of $1.180 billion and total deposits of $1.186 billion.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as presented is unaudited.

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-declares-one-time-special-cash-dividend-fol-1132016