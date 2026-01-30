Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 17:54 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wellington College International to Open First African School in Alaro City, Lagos in 2027

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellington College International has formally launched its first African school, Wellington College International Lagos, marking a major milestone in the expansion of world-class British education onto the continent. The announcement was made at a ceremony at the Metropolitan Club in Lagos, attended by senior leaders from Wellington College Education and Rendeavour, together with representatives from government, business, and the diplomatic community.

L-R: Stephen Jennings, CEO & Founder Rendeavour, Paresh Thakrar, Managing Director Wellington College International; Yomi Ademola, Managing Director Alaro City; Frank Mosier, Founding Chairman Rendeavour, and Paul Vanni, International Director Wellington College during the official launch ceremony of Wellington College International Lagos, located in Alaro City, the flagship new city in Lagos, Nigeria, developed by Rendeavour.

The school is scheduled to open in September 2027 as a co-educational boarding and day school for up to 1,500 students aged 3 to 18. It will deliver the English National Curriculum from Key Stage 1 through to A-Levels, combining Wellington College's distinguished academic heritage with Nigerian and regional strengths to provide a holistic education that develops intellect, character, and leadership.

Wellington College International Lagos will be located in Alaro City, the new flagship city developed by Rendeavour within the Lekki Free Zone. The 12.5-hectare campus has been designed by award-winning British firm MICA Architects and will include purpose-built facilities supporting excellence across academics, sport, music, the arts, and pastoral care, while positioning the school at the forefront of innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship. It will be the first private school in Lagos to feature a 50-metre Olympic-size swimming pool, alongside a market-leading performing arts theatre, a fully equipped medical centre, integrated STEM laboratories, an indoor sports complex, multi-purpose outdoor courts, a 400-metre athletics track, and a full-size rugby pitch.

Paresh Thakrar, Managing Director of Wellington College International, said the partnership creates a powerful foundation for excellence: "Wellington College's long-standing reputation as the UK's leading co-educational day and boarding school, combined with Rendeavour's experience in building Africa's most ambitious new cities, sets a new benchmark for education on the continent and equips young people to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, said education lies at the heart of Africa's long-term growth: "Wellington College International Lagos represents a significant investment in Africa's future, helping to prepare the next generation of leaders who will drive innovation, prosperity, and inclusive development across the continent."

The new school further strengthens Alaro City's position as a fully integrated urban ecosystem. Planned across 2,000 hectares, Alaro City brings together residential neighbourhoods, commercial and industrial districts, schools, healthcare, hospitality, and more than 150 hectares of green and recreational spaces.

Wellington College International Lagos will be the first Wellington College school in Africa and the eleventh globally, joining a network across the UK, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and India that collectively educates more than 10,000 students worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873505/Wellington_College_International_Lagos.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wellington-college-international-to-open-first-african-school-in-alaro-city-lagos-in-2027-302675220.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.