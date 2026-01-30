Casinos.com Partners with Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Global casino authority expands Las Vegas footprint through partnership with professional lacrosse team

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Casinos.com today announced a new partnership with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, marking the company's first official sports team sponsorship and a significant expansion of its presence in Las Vegas.

The season-long partnership brings Casinos.com into the Desert Dogs ecosystem through in-arena branding, broadcast television exposure, social media collaboration, and fan engagement initiatives throughout the 2025-26 season.

As part of the collaboration, Casinos.com will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Desert Dogs' Player of the Game.

This media partnership represents a deliberate investment in Las Vegas by Casinos.com.

"We're expanding our presence here," Executive Editor Dan Michalski said. "As a longtime local, I can attest Las Vegas is a special destination. Working with the Desert Dogs lets us connect our news coverage and editorial content with the community that helps drive this city at the center of casino culture and innovation."

"The sports and entertainment offerings that have changed Las Vegas are redefining casino culture worldwide," Michalski added.

A New Chapter for Casinos.com

The deal also marks Casinos.com's strategic entry and first foray into sports team sponsorship.

"This sponsorship aligns with how people actually experience casinos today," Casinos.com Founder and Senior Vice President Lee Gwilliam said. "Casinos are all about shared moments, whether playing games, seeing a concert, or enjoying professional sports."

Gwilliam said pro lacrosse in Las Vegas seemed the right fit for a new marketing initiative.

"Partnering with the Desert Dogs allows us to meet our audience and build a more meaningful connection with the Las Vegas community," [Lee] Gwilliam said. "And with the Desert Dogs playing at Lee's Family Forum, how could we stay on the sidelines? We're especially excited to bring this relationship to life."

A Partnership Built on Community

The Desert Dogs were happy to add the industry-leading website to its growing roster of partners in Las Vegas.

"We're excited to have the support of Casinos.com," said Jonah Haas, Chief Business Officer of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. "They bring a global perspective while demonstrating a real commitment to Las Vegas. Our fan base is passionate, engaged, and deeply connected to this area, and this partnership strengthens the relationship between the team, the community, and the brands that support us."

About Casinos.com

Casinos.com is a global authority on casinos, gambling culture, and gaming entertainment, reaching millions of readers worldwide. Part of the publicly traded Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB), Casinos.com delivers industry-leading reviews of online and land-based casinos alongside original journalism, research, and expert guides covering the full casino ecosystem. The site also supports a thriving community of users who share reviews and insights, a loyalty programme, created International Casinos Day, and hosts the annual Casinos Awards, as well as dedicated initiatives such as Tribal Gaming Month and the Slots Hall of Fame.

About Las Vegas Desert Dogs

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are a professional box lacrosse team and a member of the National Lacrosse League (NLL). Known for their dedication to excellence and their passionate fanbase, the Desert Dogs have become a symbol of local pride for the city of Las Vegas and one of the most entertaining nights out.? All home games are played at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, NV, minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. Games can be viewed on FOX 5 Las Vegas, the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, YouTube TV, ESPN+ and select games on ESPN2 and ESPNU. To stay updated on all things Las Vegas Desert Dogs, visit their official website at lasvegasdesertdogs.com and follow them on social media @VegasDesertDogs on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

