Medium Rare: Bert Kreischer's Full Throttle Festival Announces Mando As Presenting Partner for Inaugural Daytona 500 Pre-Party

Headlined by Bert Kreischer, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Diplo, & ERNEST, Full Throttle Festival Reveals Immersive On-Site Activations & Fan Experiences Ahead of February 14 Event

DAYTONA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Following the announcement of Bert Kreischer's highly anticipated inaugural Full Throttle Festival, fueled by NASCAR, and featuring performances by Bert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, and ERNEST, today the festival is proud to announce Mando Deodorant as the Presenting Partner, alongside a stacked roster of additional brand partners set to deliver immersive activations, fan experiences, and on-site integrations at the Daytona 500 pre-party on February 14, 2026 at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach.

Personally curated by Bert, the festival will be an all-night party that brings together live music, stand-up comedy, beer, and BBQ all under one massive roof. NASCAR will fuel the festival, bringing race weekend energy and a one-of-a-kind fan experience into the heart of "The Great American Race" - now powered by a lineup of national brands designed to elevate every layer of the fan experience.

Limited tickets and VIP experiences remain on sale now at: https://fullthrottlefestival.com/.

Mando Deodorant Named Presenting Partner

As Presenting Partner, Mando fuels Full Throttle Festival and takes center stage as the presenting sponsor of Bert Kreischer's headlining comedy set with a bold, high-performance presence built to match the nonstop energy of race weekend. Anchored by its "Don't Mask It, Mando It" positioning, Mando will deliver multiple fan-facing moments, including a Main Stage integration tied to Bert's performance, a viral pit-stop-inspired photo activation, and product sampling. Designed for endurance when it matters most, Mando embodies the Full Throttle ethos: all gas, no brakes, and is the right tool for the job.

"Race weekend demands endurance, and so does a night like Full Throttle Festival," said Ben Bono, Head of Mando. "From the pit lane to the punchlines, Mando is thrilled to power an event that goes as hard as the Daytona 500."

FUEL by Franzia is the official wine-based RTD of Full Throttle Festival, bringing intense flavors with a bold kick for a full-throttle weekend. You'll find FUEL by Franzia pouring across the festival from gates open to the final encore. Swing by the dedicated FUEL by Franzia bar to fuel your night with Hard Punch or our NEW "swicy" After Burner flavor--your pit stop before the next lap.

Jack Link's is storming the Main Stage with a full throttle moment featuring Bert Kreischer and their legendary Sasquatch, unleashing pure chaos and comedy. Fans will battle it out in an over-the-top showdown to be crowned NonVegan Royalty, all while fueling up on free samples of real, unapologetic meat protein. With a presence as massive as their flavor, the brand will bring the laughs, the hype, and the unmistakable punch of real protein straight to the heart of the festival.

Cigar City Brewing's Florida Man Double IPA is crashing the party as the festival's Official Craft Beer Partner, encouraging fans to Embrace the Chaos. The brand will deliver a bold, Florida-style takeover complete with a Florida Man mug shot photo activation that leans into the festival's anything-goes energy. Dangerously drinkable with a criminal amount of hops, Florida Man Double IPA delivers big tropical flavors and balanced bitterness, setting the stage for legendary stories and good times that roll deep into the night.

LUCY Nicotine, the official nicotine pouch partner of Bert Kreisher's Full Throttle Festival, will introduce its immersive LUCY Flavor Bar activation, featuring a $1 LUCY Breakers & LUCY Pouches trial station and a special Bert x LUCY moment. The activation is designed to drive discovery and trial by putting fans at the center of the action through an interactive brand experience. LUCY is available online and nationwide in stores, learn more at lucy.co.

Blind Lemon, the newest offering from Monster Brewing Company, will integrate it's Hard Lemonade into the festival with product available at all bars, an activation featuring their Blind Lemon NASCAR, and branded giveaways for fans.

Monster Energy will integrate product offerings directly into festival bars while delivering a branded experiential activation for fans throughout the venue. The brands will fuel the night with a high-impact presence that matches the festival's fast-paced energy.

Shaq-A-Licious and Sour Strips will serve as co-leads, bringing a candy takeover to Full Throttle Festival with dynamic flavors, colorful branding, and high-impact fan engagement throughout the venue. Together, the trio will deliver crave-worthy moments that keep guests energized, entertained, and snacking from gates open to the final encore.

Garage Beer, the crisp, uncomplicated beer-flavored beer and Official Domestic Beer Partner, will be flowing from ice-cold taps across festival bars, paired with a branded on-site presence designed to match the laid-back, good-time energy of Full Throttle Festival. 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs, you'll be moving at a full-throttle pace while enjoying easy-drinking refreshment from gates open to last call. While Garage Beer is great anywhere, it's best inside your mouth. At a festival. Like this one.

As the Official Vodka Partner, Por Osos Vodka, Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura's vodka brand, will be a star feature via product integration across festival bars and a dedicated Por Osos Vodka Bar, offering guests a premium spirits experience throughout the night. The partnership adds an extra layer of personality and authenticity, giving fans a chance to toast with Bert's own signature pour.

BeatBox, the Official Party Punch Partner, brings its high-energy and fan-favorite flavors to festival bars and on-site activations. Fans can fuel up with its new (limited-time only) Strawberry Kiwi flavor as BeatBox takes the experience to new heights with a slot car activation where guests can race for exclusive festival-branded bandanas and BeatBox cowboy hats. Built for the festival scene, BeatBox keeps the party turned all the way up from first sip to final encore.

Free Bird Water is the official water of Full Throttle, keeping fans refreshed all night long. You'll find Free Bird flowing across the event, including at a dedicated Free Bird bar serving up ice-cold cans whenever you need one!

Top Cup is the official cup of Full Throttle Festival, built for every pour, toast, and refill all weekend long. You'll spot Top Cup across the festival from start to finish - the perfect sidekick for keeping your drink game on track.

Racing standout and fan favorite Landon Huffman will make a special appearance on behalf of Sugarlands Distilling Company, the Official Moonshine of Full Throttle Festival. A two-time CARS Tour Most Popular Driver Award winner and current star of the "Race for the Seat" television series, Huffman will join fans for an exclusive Sugarlands activation featuring pours of the brand's award-winning signature moonshines and its newest release, Broken Antler Flavored Whiskey, the Official Flavored Whiskey of Full Throttle Festival.

Produced by Medium Rare, Full Throttle Festival is engineered as a fully integrated fan experience, blending headline musical performances, live comedy, immersive brand activations, food, beverage, and NASCAR culture into a single, all-night indoor festival environment on the eve of the DAYTONA 500. Much like how Mando works overtime Bert will be hosting, performing stand-up, and driving the night's signature "anything can happen" energy with some of the biggest names in music. Full Throttle is the place for fans to be the night before the Daytona 500. Full Throttle Festival takes place Friday, February 14, 2026, from 7:00 PM-1:00 AM ET at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach, FL. Tickets are available at www.FullThrottleFestival.com.

###

About Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer's career has evolved from Rolling Stone's infamous "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the world-and a powerhouse entrepreneur, content creator, and entertainment brand. Named by Forbes as "one of the best storytellers of his generation," Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire. In 2024, he landed the #6 highest-grossing comedy tour worldwide-despite performing only six months out of the year.

His sixth Netflix special, Lucky, filmed in his hometown of Tampa, FL, sold out all six shows within 24 hours of the on-sale and premiered in Netflix's Top 10 Most Watched TV Shows in March 2025.

Through Berty Boy Productions, Kreischer oversees hit podcasts and series including Bertcast, Something's Burning, and 2 Bears, 1 Cave (with Tom Segura), commanding over 16 million fans and 4 billion impressions. He also founded the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, a touring juggernaut that's expanded to stadiums, arenas, and sold-out cruises.

Kreischer's new scripted series Free Bert, which he co-created and stars in, is streaming now on Netflix and is being hailed as a savior of old-school comedy. He also starred in and produced Sony Pictures' The Machine-a feature film adaptation of his legendary stand-up story-which broke into Netflix's Global Top 10 Films upon release in 2023. He'll be seen starring in the upcoming original comedy film, Homecoming.

Today, Bert is on his Permission To Party World Tour and continues to blend comedy, business, and culture into one of the most recognizable personal brands in entertainment today.

About Medium Rare

Medium Rare is a leading event, experiential, and management company operating at the intersection of sports and entertainment, known for developing cultural touchstones by partnering with iconic personalities to create unforgettable live event properties. Medium Rare's lauded portfolio includes blockbuster events such as Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Recognized for innovation and impact, Medium Rare Co-Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are recipients of six Webby Awards, named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 and INC 5000 lists, and honored on the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists. For more information, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

About The Ocean Center

The Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a premier convention, entertainment, and sports facility owned and operated by Volusia County. Located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean and the world's most famous beach, the Ocean Center offers over 200,000 square feet of flexible space. Hosting everything from international competitions and conventions to local expos and public events, the Ocean Center is a hub of activity on Florida's East Coast.

Media Contact:

Danielle Marie Owens - RMG

danielle@rmg-pr.com

Talent RSVP:

Maris Halpern - RMG

maris@rmg-pr.com

330.696.06255

Partnership Inquiries:

Joe Silberzweig - Medium Rare

joe@medium-rare.com

SOURCE: Medium Rare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/bert-kreischers-full-throttle-festival-announces-mando-as-presenti-1131950