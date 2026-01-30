BDXL Ltd: What is an Official Translation? Complete Guide

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / If you are applying for a visa, registering a foreign birth certificate, or submitting legal documents to a US court, you'll be asked to provide an official translation of any documents not originally in English. But what is an official translation, and how do you make sure yours won't be rejected?

In this guide, you'll learn everything about official translations in the United States, what they are, when you need them, what makes them valid, and how to get one that will be accepted the first time.

What Counts as an Official Translation?

An official translation is a document translation intended for use in court, academia, government, immigration, and any other formal organisation in the US. This type of translation must be accurate, complete, verifiable, and certified to be accepted by the receiving authority.

Unlike unofficial translation, this type of translation carries legal weight and must be done by a professional to ensure accuracy. However, the requirements for an official translation can vary by location.

USCIS may accept a certified translation accompanied by a simple signed statement of accuracy. In contrast, a state court might require notarization, and an international document will need an apostille for cross-border recognition.

What are the Different Types of Official Translations?

There are different types of official translations required by authorities. The kind you will submit depends on the purpose and receiving authority.

Certified Translation

A certified translation includes a signed statement (called a certification or certificate of translation accuracy) from the translator or translation company declaring that the translation is a true and accurate representation of the original document. You will typically need certified translations in the US for immigration, academic, legal, and business purposes.

Notarised Translation

A notarised translation involves having a notary public witness the translator's signature on the certification statement. This type of official translation is required for legal proceedings, real estate transactions, and some state-level official filings.

Apostille / Legalised Translation

An apostille is a form of international authentication under the 1961 Hague Convention. It certifies that a document (including a translation) is genuine for use in another country that is also a party to the convention.

You typically need an apostilled translation when submitting U.S. documents abroad or when foreign authorities require authentication for international recognition.

Sworn Translation

Sworn translations are performed by translators who have been officially appointed or sworn in by a government authority. Although the US uses certified translation, you'll need a sworn translation if you are submitting documents to civil law countries such as Spain , France , Germany , and Italy .

When Do You Need an Official Translation?

You need to provide official translations whenever a U.S. institution needs to review, process, or legally recognise a document that is not in English. Here are some common cases:

Immigration and visa applications

Academic admissions

Legal and court proceedings

Government and civil registration

Medical and healthcare

Business and financial transactions

Note: If the institution receiving your document cannot read or independently verify the original language, you'll need an official translation.

How to Get an Official Translation

Getting an official translation is straightforward if you follow these steps:

Identify the requirements of the receiving authority for official translations. You should confirm whether they require a certified, notarised, apostilled, or sworn translation.

Gather all original documents and ensure they are legible and do not omit any information. If the document is damaged, you should request a replacement.

Choose a qualified official translation service or translator by carefully researching options online. If you are using the documents for US applications, Translayte is the best USCIS-certified translation services provider, with transparent pricing, a 12-24 hour turnaround time, and 100% acceptance.

Request an official translation and include any additional requirements, such as certification, notarisation, or an apostille stamp.

Receive and review the completed translation, ensuring it includes the required certification and any other required information.

Submit your official translation to the requesting authorities.

What Makes a Translation "Official"?

A translation is official when it meets the formal requirements set by the receiving authority.

A complete and accurate representation of the original document with every word, stamp, signature, and notation translated and described correctly.

It must have a certificate of translation accuracy. This is a signed statement from the translator or translation company attesting that the translation is complete and accurate.

Qualified professionals must perform official translations. They must have the necessary language proficiency, experience and certification, such as American Translators Association (ATA) membership.

The translation must include a stamp, seal, or signature from the translator or translation company.

Always confirm that these elements are present in your translation before submitting to the USCIS or other US authorities.

Who Can Provide an Official Translation?

In the US, only professional translators or companies competent in both languages, experienced with official documents, and able to provide the required certification statement can provide official translation.

How to Avoid Rejection of Translated Documents

Having your official translation rejected can cause delays. Here's how to make sure your translation is accepted the first time:

Verify certification, notarisation, apostille, formatting, submission method (paper vs. digital), and other requirements before ordering.

Use a qualified, experienced translation company or translator with a proven track record in official document translation.

Ensure that every element of the original document is translated, including headers, footers, stamps, signatures, and handwritten notes.

Include a proper certification statement that includes the translator's name, contact information, a declaration of accuracy and completeness, and a signature with the date.

The translation should visually resemble the original, with similar layout, spacing, and organisation. Submit both the original and the translation when required

Double-check names, dates, and numbers to ensure they match the original exactly, including spelling and formatting.

Request notarisation or apostille if required

Submit on time and through the correct channel

Top Trusted Certified Translation Services

Using a top certified translation service for USCIS documents ensures accuracy and acceptance. Here are the top-certified translation services for USCIS:

Translayte

Translayte is an official translation service specialising in certified translations for immigration, legal, academic, and business purposes. They offer fast turnaround times, affordable pricing, and translations that meet USCIS and institutional requirements. Translayte is the best official translation service if you need certified translations delivered in 12-24 hours, at $24.99 per page, and accepted by US organisations.

USCISTranslation

USCISTranslations provides certified translations for immigration purposes that meet USCIS requirements and are accepted the first time. If you're applying for a visa, green card, or citizenship in the USA, USCISTranslations official translation service is the best option for accuracy and acceptance. They have over 15 years experience and have delivered 10,000 orders successfully, in over 150+ languages, with a 100% acceptance rate. This translation company also has a network of over 100 professional translators with subject and document expertise for different use cases. USCISTranslations offers official translations for birth certificates, marriage certificates, academic transcripts, and more, with pricing starting at $24.99 per page and delivery within 24 hours.

LegalTranslator

LegalTranslator specialise in providing MOJ-approved translation for documents intended for use in Dubai. If you have U.S.-issued documents requiring affordable, legal translation for use in the UAE, LegalTranslator is the best agency. Their translation services cover over 150 languages, are delivered in 24-48 hours, and are accepted by local and international authorities.

How to Choose the Best Certified Translation Services for You?

If you need certified translation services, there are many options available. Here are some tips to help you choose the best agency.

Match the service to your document type.

Ask about the qualifications of the translators who will handle your documents.

Confirm if the service provides a proper certification statement that meets institutional requirements.

Confirm turnaround timeline to ensure the agency can meet your deadline without sacrificing quality.

Check online reviews to see feedback from customers who used the service for similar documents and purposes.

Look for services that offer transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees.

Make sure the service offers the delivery format required by the receiving institution.

Look for services that are responsive, helpful, and willing to answer your questions about requirements and formatting.

Check whether the translation service can handle additional requirements, such as notarisation or apostille , or whether you'll need to arrange them separately.

FAQs

Can I Translate My Own Official Documents?

No you can't translate your own document for U.S. institutions, including USCIS, courts, and universities. The reason is that official translations require an impartial third party who can certify accuracy without conflict of interest.

How Much Does an Official Translation Cost?

The cost of an official translation ranges from $25 - $100 per page. The cost depends on several factors like language pair, complexity, turnaround time, and certification requirements.

Who Can Translate Official Documents?

Official documents can be translated by professional translators and translation companies specialising in translating documents for formal processes.

How Long Does an Official Translation Take?

An official translation takes 24 -72 hours for standard documents. Translation companies also offer express delivery within 12 hours when required.

Why Are Official Translation Requirements So Strict?

Official translation requirements are strict to ensure accuracy, eliminate fraudulent documentation, and maintain consistency of information.

Do I Have to Submit the Official Translation in Paper?

It depends on the receiving institution. Many U.S. government agencies, universities, and organizations accept digital translations, but some still require physical paper documents.

Who or Which Body Might Request an Official Translation?

The USCIS, courts, universities, embassy, DMV , insurance companies, and other agencies request official translation when submitting foreign documents.

About Translayte

Translayte (trading name of BDXL Ltd) is a global translation services platform that provides certified, professional translations in over 150 languages. The company supports individuals and businesses with compliant translations for immigration, legal, academic, and official use, with guaranteed acceptance by authorities worldwide.

Media Contact:

Sophia Orji

Content Manager

Email: sophia.orji@translayte.com

Website: https://translayte.com

