Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received its first payment for concentrate from its Arizona Mining Operations.

The first shipment of gold/silver concentrate consisted primarily of waste material from the KT Mine and SC Mine was received by the Buyer on October 29, 2025. The Company has now completed five shipments of gold/silver concentrate and is currently processing mine material to create the sixth shipment. Management reasonably believes that subsequent shipments should increase in both tonnage and grade. SBMI is transitioning from development and ramp up activities to cash generating operations in Arizona.

"This is a significant step forward for Silver Bullet Mines" said John Carter, CEO. "Commencing cash received from operations validates the work completed to date on the Company's Arizona assets and demonstrates the ability to process material through the production cycle. This is an important milestone in the evolution of the Company."

The Company continues to ship gold/silver concentrate and expects to receive payments on a regular basis as operational conditions, processing schedules, and market factors develop. Details of the payments are confidential and cannot be disclosed at this time.

SBMI remains focused on advancing its assets both in Arizona and Idaho responsibly while creating value for shareholders through disciplined operational execution.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. is a mining company focused on acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal properties in North America.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global pathogen; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the exploration for and the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; the results of mining and mill operations; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax and tariff matters; fires, floods, snowfall, spring thaw and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; counterparty risk with respect to any buyer of the Company's products; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

