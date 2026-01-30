Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 18:54 Uhr
SINEXCEL Supports 10MW/33.86MWh Energy Storage Project in Bulgaria, Strengthening Europe's Grid Flexibility

RUSE, Bulgaria, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL is proud to support the successful deployment of a 10MW/ 33.86MWh battery energy storage project in Bulgaria, further expanding its presence across the European market and reinforcing its commitment to enabling smarter, more resilient energy infrastructure worldwide.


Precision Engineering for Market Optimization

The site is designed for price arbitrage and grid optimization, enhancing energy trading efficiency while delivering fast-response balancing services to strengthen local grid stability.

To achieve this, the site utilizes four SINEXCEL 1725kW Power Conversion Systems (PCS), boasting a peak efficiency of up to 98.5%.

Key technical advantages of the 1725kW PCS include:

  • Advanced Multi-String Technology: Enhances battery protection while supporting flexible configurations of 1, 2, 4, or 8 battery strings
  • Rapid Response: A 10ms response time ensures real-time grid balancing and seamless integration.
  • Durable Design: NEMA 3R-rated cabinets allow for reliable, high-performance operation in demanding outdoor environments.

The PCS also complies with major regulatory and grid standards across North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, and China, ensuring seamless deployment in diverse markets.

A Proven Global Track Record

Located at 43°21'03.5"N, 25°33'43.6"E, the project, developed by Evklips Group, secured non-recourse financing from DSK Bank Bulgaria on September 20, 2025 and will be fully commissioned on March 30 2026, reflecting strong market confidence in SINEXCEL's ability to deliver reliable utility-scale energy storage solutions.

With a global footprint spanning over 40 countries and 15GW/40GWh of installed capacity, SINEXCEL continues to lead the industry with over 5,000 successful deployments. This Bulgarian project further cements the company's technical strength and its ongoing commitment to enabling a resilient, sustainable, and economically viable energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 15 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873641/iMAGE1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-supports-10mw33-86mwh-energy-storage-project-in-bulgaria-strengthening-europes-grid-flexibility-302675278.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
