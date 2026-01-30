San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Safety Training Seminars, a trusted leader in safety education, is proud to announce the launch of its new Online Pet First-Aid Course, now available nationwide. Designed for pet owners, pet sitters, dog walkers, groomers, veterinary support staff, and animal lovers of all backgrounds, this convenient online training helps participants learn how to respond to common pet emergencies with confidence.

Safety Training Seminars Now Offers First-Aid Training Courses Nationally for Pet Owners, Professionals



The course covers essential topics such as recognizing signs of distress, handling bleeding and wounds, choking response, poisoning awareness, heat-related illness, shock, and safe transport techniques. With flexible online access, students can complete the training on their own schedule, making it ideal for busy families, workplaces, and pet professionals across the United States.

"Pets are family, and when emergencies happen, minutes matter," said Laura Seidel, President of Safety Training Seminars. "We offered this online Pet First-Aid course to give people the knowledge and confidence to take action quickly and safely, whether they're at home, traveling, or caring for animals professionally."

Safety Training Seminars continues to expand its mission of empowering communities through practical, easy-to-access training programs. The new Pet First-Aid course supports that mission by helping households and organizations prepare for unexpected situations while improving pet safety and wellbeing nationwide.

Besides Pet First-aid training, Safety Training Seminars also teaches CPR, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and first-aid certification courses.

