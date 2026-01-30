BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transaction in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, the Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P.Morgan Securities Limited.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 30 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Lowest price per share: 222.00p Highest price per share: 222.00p Trading venue: J.P.Morgan Securities Limited Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 20,000 Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 222.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 18,753,794 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 34.96% of the Company's total issued share capital (28,835,326 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 03 February 2026, should use the figure of 18,753,794 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098



30 January 2026