Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 19:42 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SINEXCEL Supports 7.5MW/15.04MWh Energy Storage Project in Romania, Enabling Greater Energy Trading Flexibility

CURTEA DE ARGE?, Romania, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL is supporting the deployment of a 7.5MW/15.04MWh battery energy storage project in Romania (45°02'58.6"N, 24°15'09.4"E), further expanding its footprint in Europe and enabling more flexible, market-oriented energy management through advanced power conversion technology.


Maximizing Energy Value Through Omni-adaptability

The project is designed primarily for price arbitrage, helping optimize energy trading strategies while enhancing grid responsiveness and operational efficiency.

At the core of the system are SINEXCEL 1250kW Power Conversion Systems (PCS), engineered to maximize energy value through omni-adaptability. The solution delivers high efficiency and flexible integration, enabling optimized system performance and stronger long-term project economics.

To meet varying project requirements and future expansion needs, the PCS supports multiple medium-voltage station configurations, including:

  • 20ft MV station: 2.5MW/3.15MW
  • 40ft MV station: 5MW/6.25MW
  • 40ft MV station: up to 9.45MW/10MW

This scalability allows developers to scale capacity efficiently while reducing installation complexity and lifecycle costs.

A Proven Global Partner

Developed by Energy Solar NRG SRL, the project secured non-recourse financing from DHB Bank in February 2025 and is scheduled for full commissioning on September 30, 2026, further validating the reliability of SINEXCEL's PCS technology for utility-scale applications.

With more than 5,000 deployments worldwide and over 15GW/40GWh of installed capacity, SINEXCEL continues to be the trusted partner for developers seeking reliable and efficient energy storage hardware. This project once again demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting a more resilient, sustainable, and economically optimized energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 15 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873658/iMAGE1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-supports-7-5mw15-04mwh-energy-storage-project-in-romania-enabling-greater-energy-trading-flexibility-302675304.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.