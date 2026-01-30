Anzeige
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Total Voting Rights 
30-Jan-2026 / 18:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 January 2026 
 
LEI:  549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

Total Voting Rights 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies 
the market of the following: 

As at 30 January 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 204,943,740 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying 
one vote per share. 

As at 30 January 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 204,943,740 and this figure may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify 
their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

The Company confirms that the Total Voting Rights and issued share capital set out in this announcement supersedes the 
previous announcements released on 26, 28 and 29 January 2026. These announcements did not correctly reflect the 
Company's issued share capital, which differed from the TVR reported in this announcement by less than one percent. 

All enquiries:          
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc     0333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, 
 
Company Secretary 

For further information in relation to the Company please visit:  https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 416757 
EQS News ID:  2269082 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269082&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2026 13:13 ET (18:13 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
