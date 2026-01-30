DJ Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Total Voting Rights 30-Jan-2026 / 18:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 January 2026 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 30 January 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 204,943,740 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share. As at 30 January 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 204,943,740 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company confirms that the Total Voting Rights and issued share capital set out in this announcement supersedes the previous announcements released on 26, 28 and 29 January 2026. These announcements did not correctly reflect the Company's issued share capital, which differed from the TVR reported in this announcement by less than one percent. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 416757 EQS News ID: 2269082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

