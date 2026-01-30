Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Publishes Comprehensive Sportstech Documentation for Shareholders

Timeline and Source Materials Now Available at interactivestrength.com/sportstech

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME brands, today published a comprehensive summary of the Sportstech transaction, including source materials and SEC filings, on its website.

Trent Ward, Founder and CEO, stated: "We are not sure why Sportstech feels the need to issue press releases targeted towards public-market investors, given they are a private company in Germany, but we can understand it adds confusion to the situation. We hope that Sportstech is attempting to calm its banks and suppliers - given it is undercapitalized and that fulfilling its obligations to TRNR could materially affect its solvency - as opposed to actively trying to impact our shareholders."

"In the spirit of transparency, and in an effort to simplify a situation that could appear complex, we have consolidated a comprehensive summary of the Sportstech transaction and litigation, along with source materials on our investor website. However, there is nothing complex about paying a loan when it is due."

"We encourage shareholders to review the materials and draw their own conclusions. Sportstech's press release this week was very carefully worded, but the facts are straightforward and speak for themselves. Sportstech agrees that they owe us more than $5m. The loan agreements and security documents are public, filed with the SEC, and drafted in compliance with German law. We are actively enforcing our rights."

The comprehensive Sportstech documentation is available at interactivestrength.com/sportstech.

