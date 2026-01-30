Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2026 21:02 Uhr
McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers Highlights Recent High-Value Settlements Demonstrating Commitment to Injured Clients

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers has announced a series of recent personal injury settlements that underscore the firm's dedication to strong advocacy, detailed case preparation, and meaningful results for individuals and families harmed by negligence.

Among the notable results is a $2.5 million settlement obtained on behalf of a mother and her minor daughter who were struck by a company-owned truck while lawfully crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. The collision caused serious neck injuries to the mother and injuries to the child's head and knee. The case required extensive work due to the involvement of a commercial vehicle and a young child, ultimately resulting in compensation to support ongoing medical care and future needs.

In another matter, McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers secured a $1.2 million settlement for a client who was T-boned in an intersection by a company truck. Despite the defendant's denial of liability, the firm retained a traffic light sequence expert whose analysis played a key role in proving fault. The client suffered a serious shoulder injury that required surgical intervention.

The firm also resolved several cases involving aggravated pre-existing injuries, an area where insurers often attempt to limit compensation. One rear-end collision resulted in a $700,000 settlement after demonstrating that the crash significantly worsened the client's pre-existing lower back condition. In a separate intersection collision, a client with a prior shoulder injury obtained a $900,000 settlement after the accident aggravated the condition and ultimately led to surgery.

Not all of the firm's recent successes involved traditional motor vehicle accidents. McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers obtained an $855,000 settlement for a client who suffered a traumatic head injury after being thrown from a golf cart in a parking lot. Additionally, a $750,000 premises liability settlement was secured for a client who sustained second-degree burns after tripping and falling into a fire pit at a private residence.

McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers emphasized that these settlements represent more than financial recoveries - they provide accountability, stability, and a path forward for people whose lives were disrupted by preventable accidents.

Individuals who have been injured due to another party's negligence are encouraged to contact McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers for a free consultation to learn more about their legal options.

About McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers

McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers represents individuals and families in a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and serious injury claims. The firm is committed to client-focused representation and pursuing fair compensation for those harmed by negligence.

Contact:
McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers
Address: 502 W 14th St, Austin, Texas 78701
Free Consultations Available
https://www.mcminnlaw.com/about-our-firm/
(512) 474-0222

SOURCE: McMinn Personal Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mcminn-personal-injury-lawyers-highlights-recent-high-value-sett-1131700

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
