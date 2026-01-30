WorkMax Explores Workforce Trends in 2026

PAYSON, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / WorkMax, Foundation Software's leading mobile workforce management app, has released a new educational article, "Workforce Management Trends in 2026" for contractors and construction professionals looking to stay up to date on the latest time tracking developments.

Accurate time tracking is critical to controlling labor costs and maximizing productivity on construction projects. By exploring and understanding the latest workforce management trends, employers can better consider the tools needed to deal with changing labor demands, evolving regulations and shifting project requirements.

The new article explores how contractors use technology - software and AI - to cut time theft, improve efficiency and maintain compliance.

Key areas highlighted include:

New overtime tax deduction rules that start in 2026

Salary threshold increases for overtime exemptions in five states, starting on January 1, 2026

AI-powered tools can help predict staffing needs, adapt based on project needs and automate payroll workflows

This resource also discusses the effects of the ongoing labor shortage and its connection to your labor costs, productivity and time tracking efforts. Additionally, it highlights the power of leveraging real-time data to combat rising costs and make more informed decisions.

The full article is available now on the WorkMax website. Click here to check it out.

