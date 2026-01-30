Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Today, AICA announced the launch of AICA, an AI executive assistant that facilitates meeting management for the founders, investors, and senior operators who work without an assistant.

AICA

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/281304_824c6925b4246914_001full.jpg

As companies grow, the delegation of decision-making responsibilities to additional senior leaders also increases, which means that more meeting management tasks need to be performed by senior leaders. Calendar conflicts, meeting rescheduling, and follow-up tasks are all detrimental to what should be spent on execution and decision-making.

AICA is designed to solve this problem.

Instead of serving as a basic scheduling tool that shows open time slots, AICA becomes the primary point of contact for the various meeting participants and fully manages meeting scheduling and rescheduling, as well as follow-up tasks in a streamlined, automated, and time-efficient manner.

AICA is the first solution that provides a way for unaccounted coordination tasks to be actively and dynamically managed and is designed to be more effective as unaccounted costs scale.

"In the last few years, senior leaders in most organizations have quietly started being charged for the executive function of managing time via the set of additional tasks that fall on their shoulders. AICA was built specifically to eliminate that charge," said Alexander Bolshakov, CEO.

Negotiating time takes time. Leave that to AICA.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281304

Source: PRNews OU