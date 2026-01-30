UNESCO and the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group partner to advance lifelong learning in Latin America

The alliance will support the strengthening of policies, institutional capacities, and lifelong learning ecosystems across the region, and was signed within the framework of IFE Conference 2026.

The agreement will contribute to the implementation of the Marrakech Framework for Action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) and the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group, through the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE), signed a four-year strategic alliance (2026-2029) to advance lifelong learning in Latin America.

The agreement was signed within the framework of IFE Conference 2026, an international forum that brought together public policymakers, academic leaders, researchers, and education ecosystem stakeholders to engage in dialogue on innovation, multisector collaboration, and the future of education.

This alliance seeks to support countries across the region in strengthening their lifelong learning policies, systems, and practices, with an emphasis on national and local implementation, including capacity development in the 67 UNESCO Learning Cities in Latin America.

The partnership directly contributes to the implementation of the Marrakech Framework for Action, adopted by more than 140 countries during the Seventh International Conference on Adult Education (CONFINTEA VII) in 2022, which recognizes lifelong learning as a fundamental right and a key enabler of sustainable development.

"Lifelong learning requires strong partnerships and sustained regional commitment. This collaboration will support countries and cities in transforming global commitments into concrete actions," said Isabell Kempf, Director of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning.

Michael Fung, Executive Director of IFE, stated: "Together with UIL, we seek to strengthen lifelong learning ecosystems in Latin America by promoting innovation, inclusion, and sustainable development through education."

Partnership Focus

The alliance will be structured around two priority lines of action:

1. Public policy dialogue and capacity development

UIL and the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group will convene a biennial regional forum on lifelong learning policies in Latin America, bringing together decision-makers, experts, and practitioners to exchange experiences, share solutions, and strengthen regional cooperation. This forum will also serve as the venue for the regional launch of UNESCO's Sixth Global Report on Adult Learning and Education, a key document for shaping future education policies.

In addition, regional and national capacity-building workshops will be held for governments, UNESCO Learning Cities, and education stakeholders, focusing on emerging priorities such as digital learning, climate action, future skills, and the design of inclusive learning systems.

2. Knowledge exchange and learning resources

As part of the agreement, the research and conceptual frameworks developed by the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning will be made available in Spanish, facilitating access to evidence-based knowledge for policymakers, teachers, researchers, and education leaders across the region. Likewise, practical training programs and courses will be adapted to national and local contexts, strengthening the implementation of lifelong learning policies.

Beneficiaries of the alliance

This partnership will benefit:

UNESCO Member States in Latin America, including policymakers and education sector stakeholders.

UNESCO Learning Cities, supporting local authorities and lifelong learning actors.

Teachers and educators, through capacity development opportunities.

Researchers, through knowledge exchange and access to multilingual resources.

With this alliance, the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group, through IFE, and UNESCO reaffirm their commitment to promoting spaces for collaboration, knowledge creation, and knowledge transfer that contribute to the development of more inclusive, relevant, and adaptable education systems across all stages of life, in alignment with SDG 4 (quality education) and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals).

IFE Conference, an international event that brought together more than 5,700 experts, academic leaders, and decision-makers from 46 countries, was held from January 27 to 29 in the city of Monterrey, Mexico, with an agenda featuring more than 500 activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, specialized summits, selected presentations, hybrid events, and networking spaces designed to promote international collaboration and the exchange of innovative knowledge.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit university recognized for its academic excellence, educational innovation, and global vision. It was founded in 1943 and currently has a presence in 33 municipalities across 20 states in Mexico, with an enrollment of 60,000 undergraduate and graduate students, as well as more than 27,000 high school students. Accredited by SACSCOC since 1950. It is ranked #187 in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and #7 in Latin America according to the THE Latin America University Rankings 2024. It also stands out in global employability and entrepreneurship programs and is part of international networks such as APRU and U21. To view our Boilerplate, visit: https://tec.rs/Boilerplate

About the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL)

Based in Hamburg, Germany, UIL is UNESCO's specialized institute with the global mandate to promote lifelong learning. The institute supports Member States in developing inclusive and equitable learning policies and practices, with a particular focus on adult learning and education, literacy, and non-formal education.

