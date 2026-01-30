Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) ("RAIN" or "the Company") announces that its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, has granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO").

As previously announced on January 27, 2026 (the "Announcement"), the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The MCTO restricts the Company's management from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO is no longer in effect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company. The Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings as soon as possible with the goal of filing the Annual Filings, as well as the December 31, 2025 interim financial report, management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of interim filings no later than March 30, 2026.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the "alternative information guidelines" under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Annual Filings continues, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Rain City Resources Inc.:

Rain is an integrated critical mineral technology and project development company committed to addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges of lithium and critical mineral extraction from brine. By advancing scalable, water-conscious DLE solutions, Rain is helping drive the transition to a clean energy future.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's proposed financing plans and management expectations that it will miss the filing deadline for the Required Filings and the Company's ability to file the Required Filings within the time period described herein; discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company being unable to execute its business plans as intended; the Company being unable to file the Required Filings in the proposed timeframe; the Company being unable to secure adequate financing; recent market volatility; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282257

Source: Rain City Resources Inc.