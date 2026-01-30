Avidian Gold Corp. Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Corporation") (TSX.V:AVG) announces that Stephen Altmann has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective today, for personal reasons.

Dino Titaro, Chairman of Avidian states; "On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Steve for his years of dedicated service and leadership. We sincerely wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers with a focus on advanced-stage gold exploration. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada and is evaluating other transformational opportunities.

Avidian is a shareholder in High Tide Resources (CSE: HTRC), which is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Avidian Gold controls approximately 19.88% of High Tide's outstanding shares. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts an inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to the Iron Ore Company of Canada's ("IOCC") Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL operated by Rio Tinto PLC. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report for this resource, from which the foregoing information was drawn, is entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Labrador West Iron Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada", was filed on SEDAR+ on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P. Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P. Geo, Catharine Pelletier, P. Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P. Eng. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Corporation and the Jungo Property can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

President & CEO

Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

or

Dino Titaro

Director, Chairman of the Board

Mobile: (647) 283-7600

Email: dtitaro@avidiangold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Avidian Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/avidian-gold-corp.-announces-director-resignation-1132059