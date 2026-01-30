Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that it has completed the disposition of its Trio property.

The disposition follows the execution of a preliminary exchange agreement that was signed on October 10, 2025, subsequent to the end of the third quarter. As previously disclosed, the Trio property had been reclassified as an asset held for sale in the REIT's consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2025.

The proceeds of the disposition were applied to repay the mortgage loan secured by the Trio property, and the related financing arrangements have been fully satisfied and discharged.

At the time of disposition, the Trio property had approximately 40% occupancy and had been contributing negatively to the REIT's cash flow. The completion of the transaction reduces the overall loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio of the REIT's portfolio, excluding jointly held properties, by approximately 5% to 61.5% LTV.

This completed transaction is consistent with the REIT's ongoing portfolio management strategy and reflects its disciplined approach to asset management.

About Inovalis REIT

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 11 assets. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by Inovalis S.A.

About Inovalis Group

Inovalis S.A. is a French Alternative Investment fund manager, authorized by the French Securities and Markets Authority (AMF) under AIFM laws. Inovalis S.A. and its subsidiaries (Advenis S.A., Advenis REIM) invest in and manage Real Estate Investment Trusts such as Inovalis REIT, open ended funds (SCPI) with stable real estate focus such as Eurovalys (for Germany) and Elialys (Southern Europe), Private Thematic Funds raised with Inovalis partners to invest in defined real estate strategies and direct Co-investments on specific assets.

Inovalis Group (www.inovalis.com), founded in 1998 by Inovalis SA, is an established pan European real estate investment player with EUR 7 billion of AuM and with offices in all the world's major financial and economic centers in Paris, Luxembourg, Madrid, Frankfurt, Toronto and Dubai. The group is comprised of 300 professionals, providing Advisory, Fund, Asset and Property Management services in Real Estate as well as Wealth Management services.

