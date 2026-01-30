Soquel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Provac Sales, Inc., a trusted supplier and service provider of vacuum pumps and helium leak detectors, announced the launch of its new customer service portal, delivering enhanced digital access to rebuild services, warranty claims, and equipment testing for manufacturers and research facilities nationwide.

The new online portal enables customers to submit requests for Rebuild Service, Warranty claims, and Test/Evaluate services directly through the company's website, streamlining what was previously a multi-step process and reducing response times for critical equipment servicing needs.

"This portal represents our continued commitment to providing immediate technical support and rapid service when our customers need it most," said Katy Manning, Vice President at Provac Sales, Inc. "We've built our reputation on answering calls at 3:00 PM, solving problems quickly, and shipping products the same day. This platform extends that same philosophy to our repair and warranty services."

Since 1990, Provac Sales has maintained an extensive inventory of ready-to-ship vacuum pumps while serving as a manufacturer's representative and distributor for MD-Kinney (MD Pneumatics blowers, Kinney vacuum pumps & boosters) and Inland Vacuum (vacuum pump fluids and greases). The family-owned business has built lasting relationships with customers who rely on precision vacuum equipment for critical applications.

The new service portal complements Provac's established commitment to same-day responsiveness and technical expertise, making it easier for customers to access the comprehensive repair and warranty services that have defined the company for more than three decades.

For more information or to access the new service portal, visit https://www.provac.com/pages/rma.

About Provac Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Provac Sales, Inc. specializes in buying, selling, and servicing vacuum pumps and helium leak detectors. Based in Soquel, California, the company maintains extensive inventory and provides immediate technical support to manufacturers and research facilities nationwide, serving as an authorized representative for MD-Kinney and Inland Vacuum products.

