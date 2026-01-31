Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: MEX) (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") announces that, effective today's date (the "Grant Date"), it has granted stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 3,650,000 common shares of Mexican Gold ("Common Shares"), pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

The Options vest upon the Grant Date and are each convertible into a Common Share at an exercise price of $0.16 until January 30, 2031. In addition, the Options (and any Common Shares issuable upon exercise thereof) are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and a four-month hold period from the Grant Date in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Mexican Gold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals and copper projects in the Americas. Mexican Gold is exploring and advancing the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas mining district in Veracruz State, Mexico, and host to one of the newest, under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the grant of Options. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

