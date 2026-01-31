Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces First Closing of Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that the Company has accepted subscriptions for 10,135,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of $506,750. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable for three years from the date of closing, at an exercise price of $0.05 in the first year, and $0.10 in the following two years (the "Warrant Exercise Period", subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.12 per common share for the initial exercise period and $0.22 per common share for the subsequent period.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

Related parties transactions account for 240,000 of the units to be issued to one insider, making this a related party transaction. The Company is relying upon exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7 (a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the shares being issued to the insider is less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders of $19,250 and issued 231,000 broker warrants.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

