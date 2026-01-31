San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - The law firm of Morris Kandinov LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of common stock of China Liberal Education Holdings, Ltd. (OTC - CLEUF, formerly CLEU) (the "Company") between January 22, 2025 and January 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until March 31, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending class action lawsuit the firm filed in the Southern District of New York and captioned Atul Shah, et al. v. China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd., et al., No. 26-cv-823 (the "CLEU Action"). The CLEU Action charges certain of the Company's officers and directors, its transfer agent (Transhare Corporation), its investor relations firm (Ascent Investor Relations LLC), and others with, among other things, violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The CLEU Action alleges, among other things, that the defendants, at least some of whom belong to a criminal syndicate, orchestrated a "pump-and-dump" scheme to defraud investors in CLEU. This scheme required the active cooperation of the Company's management and service providers and ultimately resulted in losses estimated to exceed $300 million.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired CLEU common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the putative class in the CLEU Action. Investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to share in a future recovery obtained in the CLEU Action. As of the date of this release, the plaintiffs in the CLEU Action intend to apply to the court for appointment as lead plaintiffs as well as the appointment of Morris Kandinov LLP as lead counsel.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that represents individual and institutional investors in cases involving fraud and fiduciary misconduct. For further information, contact:

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282294

Source: Morris Kandinov LLP