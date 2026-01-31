WOAHRAE: Jay Walker Inks Three-Book Deal with Legacy Ink Following Breakout Release of Once Broken, Now Bold: My Search for God in a Restless America





ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media personality, author, and cultural commentator Jay Walker has signed a three-book publishing deal with Legacy Ink, following the release of his debut book, Once Broken, Now Bold: My Search for God in a Restless America.

The multi-book agreement marks a significant expansion of Walker's relationship with Legacy Ink and positions him as a cornerstone voice in the publisher's growing catalog of faith-driven, culture-conscious works. The deal builds on the momentum generated by Once Broken, Now Bold, which has been praised for its raw honesty and thoughtful engagement with faith, identity, and purpose in a divided and restless America.

Once Broken, Now Bold chronicles Walker's personal journey through brokenness, public scrutiny, spiritual searching, and renewal. Blending memoir with cultural commentary, the book speaks directly to readers navigating faith outside of traditional boxes while still seeking truth, healing, and clarity.

"Jay Walker is not interested in surface-level inspiration," said Marcus Ellington, Senior Publishing Director at Legacy Ink. "His writing challenges readers to wrestle honestly with God, culture, and themselves. This three-book deal reflects our long-term commitment to his voice and vision."

Under the new agreement, Walker will release two additional titles with Legacy Ink over the coming years. While details remain under wraps, the forthcoming books will continue to explore themes of spiritual formation, leadership, and living boldly in an era marked by uncertainty and rapid change.

Walker's influence spans podcasting, television, live events, and social commentary, where he is known for merging faith with unfiltered storytelling. The publishing deal further solidifies authorship as a central pillar of his broader media and impact platform.

Once Broken, Now Bold: My Search for God in a Restless America is available now through major booksellers.

About Jay Walker

Jay Walker is an author, media host, and entrepreneur whose work sits at the intersection of faith, culture, and personal transformation. Known for his candid voice and fearless storytelling, Walker continues to build platforms that inspire reflection, growth, and bold living.

About Legacy Ink

Legacy Ink is a faith-forward publishing company committed to amplifying voices that challenge, heal, and inspire. WOAHRAE, Inc. is the majority owner of Legacy Ink, holding a 52% ownership stake, supporting the company's mission to develop culturally resonant, impact-driven authors and stories that leave a lasting legacy.

