Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Financial Results for 2025

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $3.9 million, or $1.24 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.94 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net income available to common shareholders increased $3.3 million, to $12.0 million, or $3.80 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $8.9 million, or $2.77 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in both quarterly and year-to-date net income available to common shareholders was primarily due to increased net interest income and non-interest income and reductions in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.

Fourth Quarter Comparative Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 11.5%, to $12.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $11.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 as the reduction in total interest expense exceeded the decrease in interest income.

Total interest income decreased $437,000 or 2.2%, to $19.8 million while total interest expense decreased $1.7 million, or 19.3%, to $7.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter in 2024. The decreases in interest income and interest expense were primarily the result of lower market interest rates.

Non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 35.4%, to $3.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024 primarily due to increases in grant income and rental income. The grants received during both periods were awarded by the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund to support the Bank's ongoing initiatives in community development financing within the most economically distressed communities in its market area. During 2025 and 2024, we received $1.2 million and $220,000, respectively, in CDFI Financial Assistance awards. Also, during 2024, we were granted $280,000 through the CDFI Fund Bank Enterprise Award program. During the first quarter of 2025, we purchased a multi-tenant property resulting in an increase in rental income. The property is intended to be the future site of a full-service branch for the Bank.

Non-interest expense increased $1.5 million, or 16.0%, to $11.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same quarter in the prior year due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and debit card expenses.

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Total interest income - 19,798 - 20,235 Total interest expense 7,247 8,982 Net interest income 12,551 11,253 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (35) 280 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 12,586 10,973 Non-interest income 3,856 2,847 Non-interest expense 11,050 9,523 Income before income taxes 5,392 4,297 Provision for income taxes 1,102 879 Net income 4,290 3,418 Preferred stock dividends 415 414 Net income available to common shareholders - 3,875 - 3,004 Earnings per common share (basic) - 1.24 - 0.94

Full Year Comparative Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 12.8%, to $47.2 million compared to the prior year primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans and a reduction in interest expense on borrowings.

Total interest income increased $1.3 million, or 1.7%, to $78.6 million while total interest expense decreased $4.0 million, or 11.4%, to $31.4 million.

Non-interest income increased $1.3 million, or 12.5%, to $11.5 million primarily due to a $620,000 increase in grant income and a $548,000 increase in rental income. These increases were the result of the CDFI grant awards and the new building purchased in 2025.

Non-interest expense increased $3.5 million, or 9.1%, to $41.6 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, occupancy expense and debit card expense.

For the Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Total interest income - 78,611 - 77,306 Total interest expense 31,441 35,479 Net interest income 47,170 41,827 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (235) 1,370 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 47,405 40,457 Non-interest income 11,529 10,247 Non-interest expense 41,603 38,140 Income before income taxes 17,331 12,564 Provision for income taxes 3,658 2,757 Net income 13,673 9,807 Preferred stock dividends 1,659 926 Net income available to common shareholders - 12,014 - 8,881 Earnings per common share (basic) - 3.80 - 2.77

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $194,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans and a $41,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a $235,000 reversal in the provision for credit losses for 2025, compared to a $1.5 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $110,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $1.4 million during 2024.

Non-performing assets were $5.8 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $5.7 million at September 30, 2025 and $7.6 million at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses to gross loans was 1.97% at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, compared to 1.98% at December 31, 2024.





At Period End (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Non-performing assets - 5,842 - 5,669 - 7,636 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36% 0.35% 0.47% Allowance for credit losses - 13,529 - 13,603 - 13,894 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.97% 1.97% 1.98%

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets were $1.62 billion at December 31, 2025, a year-over-year increase of $6.3 million, or 0.4%.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $102.9 million, or 57.7%, during the year to $75.3 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to purchases of investment securities and the repayment of our junior subordinated debentures and outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve.

Total loans receivable, net were $676.2 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 and a year-over-year decrease of $11.0 million.

Investment securities increased $115.5 million to $776.3 million at December 31, 2025, as purchases of investment securities exceeded maturities and principal paydowns during the year.

Deposits increased $47.7 million, or 3.6%, during the year to $1.37 billion at December 31, 2025.

Borrowings decreased $57.7 million, or 62.1%, to $35.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, due to the repayment of all outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve and the redemption of the Company's junior subordinated debentures.

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Total assets - 1,618,085 - 1,612,017 - 1,611,773 Cash and cash equivalents 75,335 51,805 178,277 Total loans receivable, net 676,182 678,114 687,149 Investment securities 776,285 789,261 660,823 Deposits 1,371,777 1,365,470 1,324,033 Borrowings 35,262 39,044 92,964 Total shareholders' equity 200,456 194,791 182,389 Common shareholders' equity 117,507 111,842 99,440 Common equity book value per share - 37.74 - 35.80 - 31.21 Total risk-based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 20.56% 19.93% 19.96% CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.30% 18.67% 18.71% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.18% 10.14% 9.88% (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal Bank has 19 full-service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

