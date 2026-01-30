Anzeige
Samstag, 31.01.2026
Freitagabend nachbörslich veröffentlicht - was der Markt erst am Montag sieht
WKN: 923609 | ISIN: US5966801087 | Ticker-Symbol: MSX
NASDAQ
30.01.26 | 21:59
52,42 US-Dollar
+0,92 % +0,48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 22:24 Uhr
Middlesex Water Company: Middlesex Water Subsidiary Finalizes Pinewood Acres Water System Acquisition

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) today announced that its subsidiary, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (TUI), has completed the acquisition of the water system assets serving 360 customers in Pinewood Acres in Delaware.

"We are pleased to welcome Pinewood Acres residents into the Tidewater family," said Bruce E. Patrick, President of TUI. "A smooth and transparent transition for our new Pinewood Acres customers is our top priority. Our team remains dedicated to delivering safe and reliable water service and to continue our long tradition of being strong partners to the communities we serve."

Approval for the acquisition was granted by the Delaware Public Service Commission, authorizing TUI to become the owner and operator of the Pinewood Acres water utility assets.

"Partnering with Tidewater Utilities allows Pinewood Acres residents to enjoy the continued reliability and long-term performance of the water system with the benefit of consistent regulatory oversight, expanded customer service options, and the expertise of a long-standing Delaware water provider," said Pinewood Acres Management. "We are confident this transition will help support the community's long-term water needs."

Pinewood Acres customers will receive additional information from TUI by mail in the coming weeks. Resources and updates will also be available at www.TUIWater.com.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Tidewater Utilities, Inc. ("Tidewater"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company, is celebrating over 60 years of service to Delawareans. Tidewater is the largest private water supplier south of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, operating 172 active wells and 85 water treatment facilities serving approximately 62,000 customers across more than 480 communities in New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company ("Middlesex") (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation's leading investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Founded in 1897, Middlesex provides essential water and wastewater services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company is committed to operational excellence, superior customer experience, responsible infrastructure investment, and sustainable, strategic growth.

Media Contact:
Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs
bhauge@middlesexwater.com
(732) 638-7549


