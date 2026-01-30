Mission Bancorp Reports Industry Leading Annual Loan Growth of 13.2%, Quarterly Earnings of $8.2 Million up 6.3% over Fourth Quarter of 2024.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $8.2 million, or $2.88 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.7 million, or $2.72 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income available to common shareholders of $8.6 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. Unaudited net income for the year 2025 was $27.1 million, or $9.55 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $30.1 million for 2024, or $10.73 per diluted common share.

"We are pleased to announce a strong close to 2025 with 13.2% loan growth year-over-year, contributing to margin expansion in all four quarters of 2025" said Mission Bank President and CEO A.J. Antongiovanni. "That growth, combined with an improving yield curve, allowed us to increase net interest income in the fourth quarter and year-over-year despite the Fed's continuing interest rate cuts. We are also happy to report fourth quarter earnings of $8.2 million, representing a 6.3% increase over the same quarter last year. As we kick off 2026, we are proud to announce the onboarding of our new team in North San Luis Obispo County. Led by Mark Pearce, a 30-year industry veteran, this expansion strengthens our existing services to farmers, ranchers, and business owners on the Central Coast."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Gross loans increased by $169.9 million, or 13.2%, to $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.29 billion as of December 31, 2024, and increased by $44.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to September 30, 2025, balances.

Total deposits increased by $7.0 million, or 0.4%, to $1.66 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.65 billion a year earlier, and decreased by $72.8 million, or 4.2%, from $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $662.8 million and represent 40.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans was unchanged at 1.50% as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.

Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.18% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2025, up from 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.

The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of December 31, 2025, was 11.61%, compared to 11.07% as of December 31, 2024.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.2 million, or $2.88 per diluted common share, compared with $8.6 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders was $7.7 million, or $2.72 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders decreased $0.5 million, or 5.6%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased by $0.5 million, or 6.3%, compared to the same prior year period.

Notable variances compared to the linked quarter include an increase in credit loss expense, along with a decrease in non-interest income, and an increase in net interest income. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase in net interest income was partially offset by higher non-interest expense and credit loss expense.

Net income available to common shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, decreased by $3.1 million, or 10.2%, and was $27.1 million, or $9.55 per diluted common share, compared to $30.1 million, or $10.73 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increases in net interest income were more than offset by higher non-interest expense, which was primarily driven by one-time, non-recurring charges recognized in the second quarter, and an increase in credit loss expense.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $20.2 million, or 4.31%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $17.7 million, or a net interest margin of 3.96%, for the same prior year period, and $20.0 million, or a net interest margin of 4.27%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest income increased by $2.5 million, or 14.1%, compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to growth in the Company's loan portfolio, a marginal increase in loan yields, and lower deposit funding costs. Loan interest income and fee accretion increased by $2.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by $1.4 million lower interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks and $0.2 million lower interest income on investment securities. Additionally, interest expense declined $1.3 million compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to lower deposit costs, and lower average balances and rates paid for subordinated debentures.

Net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 1.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, reflecting reduced deposit funding costs and a favorable shift in the asset mix toward higher yielding loans, which partially offset the impact of lower overall earning asset yields. Interest expense declined $0.9 million compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to lower deposit costs and lower average balances on interest-bearing deposits. Interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks declined $0.5 million, primarily due to lower average balances and rates, and interest income on investment securities declined $0.2 million, reflecting lower yields, while interest income on loans rose $0.1 million, driven by higher average balances that offset lower loan yields.

The net interest margin was 4.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.96% for the same prior year period, and 4.27% for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025. During the past year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities has declined 56 basis points, while a continued shift in earning-asset mix toward higher yielding loans offset lower yields on other earning assets, resulting in relatively stable earning asset yield and a 35 basis point year-over-year increase in the quarterly net interest margin. The Federal Reserve began lowering rates in the latter half of 2024 and resumed rate cuts in September of 2025, lowering the federal funds rate 175 basis points from its peak range, impacting the shorter end of the yield curve and reducing yields on interest-bearing deposits in other banks as well as the Company's variable rate loans and investment securities. These rate reductions also resulted in lower deposit costs, which, combined with robust loan growth, supported earning asset yields resulting in net interest margin expansion.

The 4 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflects a 25 basis point decline in interest-bearing deposit costs, which more than offset the 15 basis point decline in earning asset yields. The significant growth in the loan portfolio and continued demand are expected to help mitigate the impact of recent rate reductions on net interest margin.

The yield on loans increased by 5 basis points to 6.43%, while the yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities decreased by 79 basis points to 3.98%, and by 38 basis points to 3.54%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, average balances on loans increased $157.0 million, or 12.5%, average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks decreased $85.1 million, or 31.4%, and average balances on investment securities increased $5.6 million, or 2.3%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 55 basis points to 2.65%, while the average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $30.3 million, or 3.0%. The cost of subordinated debentures decreased 75 basis points to 4.11%, and average balances decreased $9.9 million, or 45.4%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the yield on loans decreased by 14 basis points to 6.43%, while the yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities decreased by 44 basis points to 3.98%, and 34 basis points to 3.54%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Average balances on loans increased $36.5 million, or 2.65%, average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities decreased $29.8 million, or 13.8%, and $1.9 million, or 0.76%, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 25 basis points to 2.65%, and average balances on interest-bearing deposits decreased $31.1 million, or 2.93%.

The cost of funds was 1.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 36 basis points compared to 1.99%, for the same prior year period, and a 19 basis point decrease compared to 1.82%, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the Company's cost of funds is generally attributable to recent Federal Reserve rate cuts, lowering the short-term rate environment which has provided relief in deposit cost pressures. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through both new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing relationships over the past year. At the same time, some clients have continued to be rate sensitive opting for higher yielding investment options.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Company's net interest income increased $5.0 million to $76.1 million, while the net interest margin declined 13 basis points to 4.18%, compared to net interest income of $71.1 million and net interest margin of 4.31%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The decline in net interest margin is primarily the result of a 16 basis point decrease in earning asset yields, which outpaced the 14 basis point decline in the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company holds two pay-fixed, receive floating, interest rate swap contracts with notional balances totaling $108 million to hedge against rising rates on a portion of its fixed rate loan and investment securities portfolios. Combined, interest rate swap contracts generated a nominal amount of interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.1 million for the linked quarter, and $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Combined, the interest rate swap contracts on the loan and investment securities portfolios generated $0.4 million total of additional interest income and 2 basis points of additional earning asset yield during the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million total of additional interest income and 9 basis points of additional earning asset yield during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

A $1.2 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $0.5 million for the linked quarter, and $0.4 million for the same prior year period. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for loan growth and changes in macro-economic conditions, which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which have remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months. The provision recorded during the fourth quarter included additions to specific reserves on a limited number of impaired loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income decreased $0.3 million, or 17.8%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.9 million for the linked quarter, and decreased $0.1 million, or 5.5%, compared to $1.6 million for the same prior year period. Compared to the linked quarter, declines in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, as well as service charges, fees and other income, were partially offset by an increase in Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income. When compared to the same prior year period, the decrease was primarily due to a $0.1 million decline in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans. SBA sales activity during the quarter was partially impacted by the federal government shutdown.

Non-interest income decreased $0.5 million, or 6.4%, to $6.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the twelve months ending December 31, 2024. The decline in non-interest income was primarily due to lower SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, which were partially offset by an increase in service charges, fees, and other income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $9.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, materially unchanged when compared to the linked quarter, and increased $1.0 million, or 11.8%, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Notable variances compared to the linked quarter include decreases in other expenses and salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by increases in professional services and data processing and communication expenses. The increase in non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same prior year period was primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in salaries and benefits expense attributable to new hires, net of terminations, higher base compensation and associated payroll taxes, increased incentive compensation accruals, and higher group insurance costs.

Non-interest expense increased $7.2 million, or 20.8%, to $42.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $34.9 million for 2024. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily driven by a $5.2 million increase in other expenses associated with non-recurring charges recorded during the second quarter of 2025, and a $2.2 million increase in salaries and benefits expense attributable to new hire activity, net of terminations, higher base compensation, and increased incentive compensation accruals.

Operating Efficiency

The Company's operating efficiency ratio decreased to 41.8% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 42.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased compared to 41.7% for the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and unchanged compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Company's operating efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 50.8%, up from 44.5% for the prior twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 2.21% up from 2.01% for the prior twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $3.6 million for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 29.1%, unchanged compared to the same prior year period, and 29.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Income tax expense was $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $11.9 million from the prior year. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2025, was 29.2%, compared to 28.3% for the prior year.

Asset and Equity Returns

The return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 14.9%, down from 16.3% for the same prior year period, and down from 16.7% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.66%, up from 1.64% from the same prior year period, and down from 1.77% for the linked quarter.

The decline in the quarterly return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same prior year period, is primarily attributable to the growth in average equity outpacing the growth in quarterly net income, while the rise in quarterly return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, is primarily attributable to growth in quarterly net income outpacing average asset growth. Compared to the same prior year period, average equity grew 16.0%, quarterly net income grew 6.33%, and average assets grew at 4.21%.

The decline in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to the growth in quarterly average equity and quarterly average assets coupled with a marginal decline in quarterly net income.

The annual return on average equity for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 13.3%, down from 17.3% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The annual return on average assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 1.42%, down from 1.74% for the prior year. The decline in returns is primarily attributable to the growth in average assets and average equity coupled with a decline in net income.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $27.6 million, or 1.5%, to $1.90 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, and decreased by $63.3 million, or 3.2%, compared to September 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $140.2 million, or 47.8%, to $153.3 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to the same prior year period, and decreased by $100.4 million, or 39.6%, compared to September 30, 2025.

The decrease in the Company's cash position over the past year reflects robust loan growth, which outpaced strong earnings growth and marginal deposit growth. The decrease in the Company's cash position over the past quarter reflects deposit outflows and continued strong lending activity, which outpaced earnings.

Investment securities decreased by $2.3 million or 0.9%, to $242.7 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $244.9 million as of December 31, 2024, and decreased by $5.4 million, or 2.2%, compared to $248.1 million as of September 30, 2025. The decline in the investment securities portfolio over the past year primarily reflects normal repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio and a decline in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes. Earlier in the year the Company also deployed excess liquidity into new, higher yielding securities to supplement lending demand. The decrease in the investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, reflected normal repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio and a decline in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes during the quarter.

Loans increased by $169.9 million, or 13.2%, to $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $44.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to September 30, 2025. Loan growth during the last year has been diversified across the portfolio, with notable growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, loans secured by farmland, and multi-family loans. Loan growth during the last quarter reflected a diversified mix across almost every loan category, offset only by contraction in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans.

Total deposits increased by $7.0 million, or 0.4%, to $1.66 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $1.65 billion as of December 31, 2024, and decreased by $72.8 million, or 4.2%, compared to September 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $16.7 million, or 2.6%, during the last year, and decreased by $8.5 million, or 1.3%, since September 30, 2025. The increase in deposits over the past year reflects an increase in average balances among existing customers, a lower account closure ratio, and stable new account openings. More recently, however, deposit trends reflect increased rate sensitivity amid changes in the interest rate environment following Federal Reserve rate cuts. Some customers have reallocated excess liquidity toward higher yielding investment opportunities. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 40.0% of total deposits on December 31, 2025.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repaid $10 million of subordinated debentures at the end of their fixed term on May 20, 2025, resulting in a year over year decline in subordinated debentures.

Total shareholders' equity was $220.3 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $30.8 million, or 16.3%, compared to December 31, 2024, and an increase of $8.6 million, or 4.0%, compared to September 30, 2025, primarily due to quarterly earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity decreased by $4.1 million during the year, primarily reflecting a $4.9 million decrease in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $0.8 million increase in unrealized losses on the interest rate swap contracts. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity decreased by $1.1 million during the quarter due to a decline in the unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

The ACL as a percentage of gross loans increased modestly to 1.50% as of December 31, 2025, from 1.47% as of September 30, 2025, and is unchanged from December 31, 2024. The ACL as a percentage of gross loans over the past twelve months has not fluctuated, reflecting the stable credit profile of the loan portfolio.

Nonperforming assets were $2.6 million as of December 31, 2025, up from $0.7 million as of September 30, 2025, and up from $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.14% as of December 31, 2025, up from 0.04% as of September 30, 2025, and up from 0.06% as of December 31, 2024.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 11.61%, as of December 31, 2025, compared with the requirement of 9.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has increased by 54 and 32 basis points, from 11.07% and 11.29%, as of the periods ended December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2025, respectively. During the past year, earnings growth outpaced the combined impact of growth in average assets and dividends paid by the Bank to the Company, resulting in an increase in the Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio compared to the prior year.

Stock Repurchase Program

On October 27, 2025, the Company announced the extension of its plan Rule 10b5-1 (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $3.0 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan expired on October 23, 2025, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months, through April 23, 2026. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.

During the fourth quarter of 2025 the Company repurchased 11,501 shares under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan at an average price of $94.91. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 32,926 shares at an average price of $92.17.

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

































































Variance













December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

12/25 - 09/25

12/25 - 12/24 Assets































Cash and due from banks



$ 45,285

$ 45,853

$ 65,425

$ 46,596

$ (568)

$ (1,311)

Interest earning deposits in other banks

107,983

207,788

136,406

246,872

(99,805)

(138,889)



Total cash and cash equivalents

153,268

253,641

201,831

293,468

(100,373)

(140,200)

Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days 490

490

490

490

-

-

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 242,660

248,109

250,199

244,922

(5,449)

(2,262)

Loans







1,460,676

1,416,607

1,355,615

1,290,802

44,069

169,874

Allowance for credit losses



(21,909)

(20,799)

(20,332)

(19,423)

(1,110)

(2,486)

Loans, net





1,438,767

1,395,808

1,335,283

1,271,379

42,959

167,388

Premises and equipment, net



2,636

2,762

2,855

2,785

(126)

(149)

Bank owned life insurance



22,534

22,372

22,211

21,899

162

635

Deferred tax asset, net



15,346

15,027

16,595

16,364

319

(1,018)

Interest receivable and other assets

27,754

28,575

29,277

24,549

(821)

3,205 Total Assets





$ 1,903,455

$ 1,966,784

$ 1,858,741

$ 1,875,856

$ (63,329)

$ 27,599



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 662,809

$ 671,285

$ 635,530

$ 646,129

$ (8,476)

$ 16,680



Interest bearing



993,554

1,057,847

992,734

1,003,196

(64,293)

(9,642)





Total deposits



1,656,363

1,729,132

1,628,264

1,649,325

(72,769)

7,038



Other borrowings



-

-

-

-

-

-



Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 11,988

11,977

11,966

21,934

11

(9,946)



Interest payable and other liabilities

14,800

13,929

19,183

15,111

871

(311) Total Liabilities





1,683,151

1,755,038

1,659,413

1,686,370

(71,887)

(3,219)



































Shareholders' Equity





























Common stock



100,846

101,495

101,331

89,496

(649)

11,350



Retained earnings



133,594

125,444

116,806

118,248

8,150

15,346



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,136)

(15,193)

(18,809)

(18,258)

1,057

4,122





Total shareholders' equity

220,304

211,746

199,328

189,486

8,558

30,818

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,903,455

$ 1,966,784

$ 1,858,741

$ 1,875,856

$ (63,329)

$ 27,599







































































SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans 257

306

355

452

(49)

(195)

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)































































































For the Three Months Ended









For the Twelve Months Ended

















Variance



Variance











December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

12/25 - 09/25

12/25 - 12/24

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

12/25 - 12/24 Interest and Dividend Income































Loans





$ 22,969

$ 22,867

$ 20,233

$ 102

$ 2,736

$ 87,289

$ 79,820

$ 7,469

Investment securities

2,200

2,430

2,374

(230)

(174)

9,413

9,958

(545)

Other





2,075

2,566

3,433

(491)

(1,358)

9,871

9,378

493



Total interest and dividend income 27,244

27,863

26,040

(619)

1,204

106,573

99,156

7,417 Interest Expense



































Other deposits



6,534

7,244

7,044

(710)

(510)

27,386

23,304

4,082

Time deposits



350

509

991

(159)

(641)

2,325

3,334

(1,009)



Total interest expense on deposits 6,884

7,753

8,035

(869)

(1,151)

29,711

26,638

3,073

Other borrowings



-

-

-

-

-

-

315

(315)

Subordinated debentures

124

124

268

-

(144)

717

1,071

(354)



Total interest expense

7,008

7,877

8,303

(869)

(1,295)

30,428

28,024

2,404 Net Interest Income

20,236

19,986

17,737

250

2,499

76,145

71,132

5,013 Credit Loss Expense

1,166

466

400

700

766

2,537

1,469

1,068 Net Interest Income After Provision































for Credit Losses

19,070

19,520

17,337

(450)

1,733

73,608

69,663

3,945









































Non-Interest Income

































Service charges, fees and other income 1,073

1,195

1,078

(122)

(5)

4,489

4,083

406

Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees 390

293

363

97

27

1,358

1,335

23

SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans 57

362

168

(305)

(111)

964

1,841

(877)

Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

-

(49)

(31)

(18)



Total non-interest income 1,520

1,850

1,609

(330)

(89)

6,762

7,228

(466) Non-Interest Expense

































Salaries and benefits

5,835

5,915

5,047

(80)

788

23,416

21,236

2,180

Professional services

1,109

1,010

1,018

99

91

4,717

4,884

(167)

Occupancy and equipment

591

599

571

(8)

20

2,349

2,321

28

Data processing and communication 441

380

402

61

39

1,569

1,621

(52)

Other





1,112

1,197

1,093

(85)

19

10,052

4,803

5,249



Total non-interest expense 9,088

9,101

8,131

(13)

957

42,103

34,865

7,238 Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 11,502

12,269

10,815

(767)

687

38,267

42,026

(3,759) Provision for Income Taxes

3,352

3,631

3,150

(279)

202

11,191

11,884

(693) Net Income



$ 8,150

$ 8,638

$ 7,665

$ (488)

$ 485

$ 27,076

$ 30,142

$ (3,066)

MISSION BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Twelve Months Ended





































December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024





























Ratio of total loans to total deposits 88.19 %

81.93 %

83.26 %

78.26 %

88.19 %

78.26 % Return on average assets

1.66 %

1.77 %

0.67 %

1.64 %

1.42 %

1.74 % Return on average equity

14.88 %

16.71 %

6.28 %

16.27 %

13.26 %

17.31 %





























Net interest margin



4.31 %

4.27 %

4.07 %

3.96 %

4.18 %

4.31 % Efficiency ratio



41.77 %

41.68 %

73.82 %

42.03 %

50.78 %

44.49 % Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets 1.86 %

1.86 %

3.15 %

1.74 %

2.21 %

2.01 % Non-interest income as a percent of average assets 0.31 %

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.34 %

0.36 %

0.42 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio 11.61 %

11.29 %

11.43 %

11.07 %

11.61 %

11.07 %





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic* 2,777,105

2,780,215

2,783,721

2,767,351

2,779,402

2,758,993 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted* 2,832,578

2,835,258

2,834,836

2,821,693

2,833,772

2,807,909 Shares outstanding at period end - basic* 2,770,207

2,778,818

2,780,875

2,768,438

2,770,207

2,768,438 Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.93

$ 3.11

$ 1.13

$ 2.77

$ 9.74

$ 10.93 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.88

$ 3.05

$ 1.11

$ 2.72

$ 9.55

$ 10.73





























Total assets



$ 1,903,455

$ 1,966,784

$ 1,858,741

$ 1,875,856

$ 1,903,455

$ 1,875,856 Loans and leases net of deferred fees $ 1,460,676

$ 1,416,607

$ 1,355,615

$ 1,290,802

$ 1,460,676

$ 1,290,802 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 662,809

$ 671,285

$ 635,530

$ 646,129

$ 662,809

$ 646,129 Total deposits



$ 1,656,363

$ 1,729,132

$ 1,628,264

$ 1,649,325

$ 1,656,363

$ 1,649,325 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits 40.02 %

38.82 %

39.03 %

39.18 %

40.02 %

39.18 %





























Average total assets



$ 1,942,161

$ 1,940,923

$ 1,868,348

$ 1,863,633

$ 1,904,395

$ 1,732,472 Average total equity



$ 217,268

$ 205,128

$ 200,310

$ 187,377

$ 204,119

$ 174,122





























Shareholders' equity / total assets 11.57 %

10.77 %

10.72 %

10.10 %

11.57 %

10.10 % Book value per share



$ 79.53

$ 76.20

$ 71.68

$ 68.44

$ 79.53

$ 68.44





























*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 24, 2025.





















MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended









December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024









































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /









Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets





























Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 185,641 $ 1,862 3.98 %

$ 215,393 $ 2,396 4.42 %

$ 270,707 $ 3,246 4.77 %

Investment securities

246,307 2,200 3.54 %

248,188 2,430 3.88 %

240,752 2,374 3.92 %

Loans





1,417,946 22,969 6.43 %

1,381,406 22,867 6.57 %

1,260,935 20,233 6.38 %

Other earning assets



11,039 213 7.66 %

10,846 170 6.22 %

9,014 187 8.24 %



































Total Earning Assets

1,860,933 27,244 5.81 %

1,855,833 27,863 5.96 %

1,781,408 26,040 5.82 %

Non-interest earning assets

81,228





85,090





82,225







Total Assets

$ 1,942,161





$ 1,940,923





$ 1,863,633



































Liabilities and Capital



























Interest-bearing deposits



























Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 952,088 $ 6,504 2.71 %

$ 945,762 $ 7,224 3.03 %

$ 848,398 $ 6,922 3.25 %



Time deposits

49,906 350 2.78 %

64,596 509 3.13 %

96,336 991 4.09 %



1031 Exchange deposits

28,630 30 0.42 %

51,365 20 0.15 %

55,580 122 0.88 %





Total interest-bearing deposits

1,030,624 6,884 2.65 %

1,061,723 7,753 2.90 %

1,000,314 8,035 3.20 %

Borrowed funds





























Other borrowings

- - -

3 - 0.00 %

- - -



Subordinated debt

11,982 124 4.11 %

11,971 124 4.11 %

21,923 268 4.86 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,042,606 7,008 2.67 %

1,073,697 7,877 2.91 %

1,022,237 8,303 3.23 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

666,460





643,854





636,043









Total Funding

1,709,066 7,008 1.63 %

1,717,551 7,877 1.82 %

1,658,280 8,303 1.99 %

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

15,827





18,244





17,976







Total Liabilities

1,724,893





1,735,795





1,676,256







Total Capital

217,268





205,128





187,377









Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,942,161





$ 1,940,923





$ 1,863,633





































Net Interest Margin



4.31 %





4.27 %





3.96 %





Net Interest Spread



4.18 %





4.14 %





3.82 %





MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

































As of or for the Twelve Months Ended

As of or for the Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /









Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets





















Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 211,536 $ 9,149 4.33 %

$ 169,248 $ 8,707 5.14 %

Investment securities

245,764 9,413 3.83 %

237,390 9,958 4.19 %

Loans





1,353,251 87,289 6.45 %

1,234,063 79,820 6.47 %

Other earning assets



9,993 722 7.23 %

8,998 671 7.45 %



























Total Earning Assets

1,820,544 106,573 5.85 %

1,649,699 99,156 6.01 %

Non-interest earning assets

83,851





82,773







Total Assets

$ 1,904,395





$ 1,732,472



























Liabilities and Capital



















Interest-bearing deposits



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 921,765 $ 27,255 2.96 %

$ 757,039 $ 22,810 3.01 %



Time deposits

69,840 2,325 3.33 %

84,089 3,334 3.96 %



1031 Exchange deposits

37,697 131 0.35 %

50,344 494 0.98 %





Total interest-bearing deposits

1,029,302 29,711 2.89 %

891,472 26,638 2.99 %

Borrowed funds





















Other borrowings

1 - -

6,626 315 4.75 %



Subordinated debt

15,771 717 4.55 %

21,897 1,071 4.89 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,045,074 30,428 2.91 %

919,995 28,024 3.05 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

638,381





621,709









Total Funding

1,683,455 30,428 1.81 %

1,541,704 28,024 1.82 %

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,821





16,646







Total Liabilities

1,700,276





1,558,350







Total Capital

204,119





174,122









Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,904,395





$ 1,732,472





























Net Interest Margin



4.18 %





4.31 %





Net Interest Spread



4.05 %





4.19 %





MISSION BANCORP LOAN DETAIL (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































Variance













December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

12/25 - 09/25

12/25 - 12/24

Loans

































Construction and land development

$ 66,699

$ 63,454

$ 45,471

$ 59,474

$ 3,245

$ 7,225



Secured by farmland



169,321

155,882

154,032

137,376

13,439

31,945



Residential 1 to 4 units



67,567

67,517

65,603

61,596

50

5,971



Multi-family





78,342

72,470

67,589

47,050

5,872

31,292



Owner occupied commercial real estate 525,130

515,348

504,883

525,745

9,782

(615)



Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 256,052

257,864

242,205

195,339

(1,812)

60,713



Commercial and industrial

203,716

194,741

184,405

170,433

8,975

33,283



Agricultural production



95,964

92,042

92,609

95,669

3,922

295



Other loans





934

239

1,611

684

694

250



Net Deferred Fees-Costs







(3,049)

(2,951)

(2,793)

(2,564)

(98)

(485)





Total Loans



$ 1,460,676 # $ 1,416,607

$ 1,355,615

$ 1,290,802

$ 44,069

$ 169,874

MISSION BANCORP Credit Quality (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





































December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Asset quality





















Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Nonaccrual loans







$ 2,624

$ 717

$ 1,698

$ 1,062 Restructured loans























Nonperforming restructured loans

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Performing restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Other real estate owned





$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Total nonperforming assets





$ 2,624

$ 717

$ 1,698

$ 1,062

























Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.50 %

1.47 %

1.50 %

1.50 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

834.95 %

2901.06 %

1197.41 %

1828.91 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans





0.18 %

0.05 %

0.13 %

0.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.14 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

0.06 %

