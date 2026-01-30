BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Earnings of $10.17 Million and $28.68 Million, respectively

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $10.17 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $5.20 million, or $0.83 per common share, for the third quarter of 2025, and compared to net income of $7.67 million, or $1.21 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company also reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $28.68 million, or $4.62 per common share, compared to net income of $25.54 million, or $4.20 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Highlights:
- Net income totaled $10.17 million, or $1.74 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $7.67 million, or $1.21 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income during the fourth quarter was positively impacted by the Company's early adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2025-08, as discussed further under "Credit Quality," below.
- Net interest income totaled $27.87 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $22.23 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Total assets increased 17.7% to $3.30 billion at December 31, 2025 from $2.80 billion at December 31, 2024.
- Total gross loans equaled $2.20 billion at December 31, 2025 which was an increase of 19% from $1.85 billion at December 31, 2024.
- Total deposits increased 19% to $2.80 billion at December 31, 2025 from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024.
- Credit quality remains strong with the ratio of non-performing assets (excluding restructured loans) to total assets equal to 0.45% as of December 30, 2025 compared to 0.61% December 31, 2024.
- On December 10, 2025, the Company paid a cash dividend of $1.05 per share to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2025.
Recent Developments
- As previously reported, on May 21, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time through various means, including open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions (the "Stock Repurchase Program"). The Stock Repurchase Program will expire on Thursday, May 21, 2026, subject to the earlier suspension, termination or extension by the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 104,583 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program. As of December 31, 2025 127,583 shares have been repurchased under the share buyback program authorized in May 2025.
- As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.00 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022 and assumed an additional $43.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. In addition, the Company assumed an additional $30.0 million of outstanding subordinated note due 2052 (the "Magnolia ECIP Subordinated Note") pursuant to the Company's acquisition of The Magnolia State Corporation, which was effective on July 1, 2025 (the "Magnolia Acquisition"). The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury pays non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the second dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate paid on the Senior Preferred adjusts annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company began paying a quarterly dividend to Treasury on June 15, 2024 and the Company paid its seventh consecutive quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $777 thousand on December 15, 2025.
- As previously disclosed, the Company entered into an ECIP Securities Purchase Option Agreement (the "ECIP Option Agreement") with Treasury, pursuant to which Treasury granted to the Company an option to purchase all of the Senior Preferred. The purchase option may not be exercised unless and until at least one of the following "Threshold Conditions" defined under the Option Agreement has been met: (1) over any sixteen consecutive quarters, an average of at least 60% of the Company's Total Originations, as defined in the ECIP Disposition Policy promulgated by the Treasury (the "Policy"), qualifies as "Deep Impact Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Deep Impact Condition"); (2) over any twenty-four consecutive quarters, an average of at least 85% of the Company's Total Originations qualifies as "Qualified Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Qualified Lending Condition"); or (3) the Senior Preferred has a dividend rate of no more than 0.5% at each of six consecutive Reset Dates, as defined pursuant to the Policy. The earliest possible date by which a Threshold Condition may be met is June 30, 2026. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has met the Qualified Lending Condition for the past 14 consecutive quarters. Assuming the Company continues to satisfy the Qualified Lending Condition, as well as complying with the other ECIP program requirements and completing the necessary ECIP Option Agreement closing conditions, the Company may exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred as early as after the second quarter of 2028 results have been finalized. The Company cautions readers that no assurances can be made regarding (i) the Company's continued satisfaction of any of the Threshold Conditions in future periods, and (ii) the continued availability of the purchase option under the ECIP Option Agreement or the Policy in future periods due to external conditions or factors beyond the Company's control. Furthermore, the Company's future willingness or ability to exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred is not guaranteed.
CEO Commentary
Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "The fourth quarter of 2025 was a milestone period for BankFirst as we successfully completed the core data processing systems conversion related to the Magnolia Acquisition in November, fully integrating Magnolia State Bank into our unified platform. We are thrilled to officially operate as one team and are already seeing the benefits of this in our expanded footprint. Our full-year 2025 results reflect the strength of this strategic growth, with net income of $28.68 million and continued net interest margin stability. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on leveraging our increased scale to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders while maintaining the strong credit quality and disciplined cost management that defines BankFirst."
Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Total assets were $3.30 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $3.34 billion at September 30, 2025, and $2.80 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase is in total assets since December 31, 2024 was primarily due to organic loan growth, and the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition effective on July 1, 2025. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of December 31, 2025 totaled $2.18 billion, compared to $2.17 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $1.83 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Total deposits as of December 31, 2025 were $2.80 billion, compared to $2.84 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2% and an increase 19%, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $606.93 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $639.10 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of 5%, and $538.7 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 13%. The increase in total deposits is primarily due to the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025.
The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.93% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.90% for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.99% for the fourth quarter 2024. Bank-only cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.85% compared to 1.84% for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's consolidated cost of funds and the Bank-only cost of funds remained consistent over the past few quarters. While cost of funds is leveling, the Bank is remaining competitive in its market areas.
The ratio of loans to deposits was 78.8% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 77.3% as of September 30, 2025 and 78.7% as of December 31, 2024.
Net interest income was $27.87 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $29.02 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $22.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from 4.19% in the third quarter of 2025 and an increase from 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.59% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 6.24% during the third quarter of 2025 and 5.51% during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest income was $7.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $7.11 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1%, and compared to $7.79 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 10%. Mortgage banking revenue during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $721 thousand, a decrease of $107 thousand, or 13%, from $828 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, and a decrease of $70 thousand, or 9%, from $791 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank retained $7.70 million of the $34.51 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $33.02 million secondary market loans originated during the third quarter of 2025, of which $9.86 million were retained to hold-in house, and compared to $34.8 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2024, of which $8.5 million were retained to hold in-house.
Noninterest expense was $24.09 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $23.65 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company incurred one-time expenses related to the Magnolia Acquisition in the amount of $871 thousand.
As of December 31, 2025, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $23.58. According to OTCQX, there were 258 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025 for a total of 145,038 shares and for an aggregate price of approximately $6.69 million. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on December 31, 2025 was $47.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $251.92 million as of December 31, 2025.
Credit Quality
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized a $2.59 million negative provision for credit losses, a significant decrease from the $5.71 million provision in the prior quarter and the $1.2 million provision in the fourth quarter of 2024. This negative provision during the fourth quarter of 2025 is a direct result of the early adoption of ASU 2025-08, which revises the accounting for purchased loans. The early adoption of ASU 2025-08 allowed for a reversal of $4.14 million of the initial day one credit loss provision previously recorded for the Magnolia Acquisition, thereby eliminating the "day one loss" impact on earnings. The resulting impact of this early adoption increased net income by $2.87 million net of tax during the fourth quarter.
The Company recorded $222 thousand of net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.18 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $698 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets was 0.45% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.46% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.61% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 0.01% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
As of December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses equaled $28.81 million, compared to $27.58 million as of September 30, 2025, and $23.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.31% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2025, and 1.27% at December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 196% at December 31, 2025, compared to 181% at September 30, 2025, and 137% at December 31, 2024.
The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the economic uncertainty, caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated market interest rate environment, emerging signs of softening in the labor market, and the lingering inflationary pressures, as well as the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United Stated and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.
Capital Position
Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework - Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.
Basel III
Basel III
Basel III Ratio
Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)
8.00 %
2.50 %
10.50 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)
6.00 %
2.50 %
8.50 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)
4.00 %
N/A
4.00 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)
4.50 %
2.50 %
7.00 %
__________________________________________
(1)
The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.
On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.
The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. The three months ended September 30, 2025 is the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"), at which time the Company became subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.
By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.35% and the Company's consolidated CBLR amounted to 10.68%. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary for each of the Company and the Bank to be deemed "well-capitalized."
Included in shareholders' equity at December 31, 2025 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.77 million related to unrealized losses in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At December 31, 2025, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $274.05 million, or 48.64%, classified as available-for-sale, and $289.42 million, or 51.36%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.
Our investment securities portfolio made up 17.10% of our total assets at December 31, 2025, compared to 17.37% and 19.1% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
BankFirst Capital Corporation
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 93,000
$ 94,010
$ 153,940
$ 115,209
$ 120,675
Interest bearing bank balances
169,445
162,841
90,881
172,725
68,530
Federal funds sold
-
38,350
-
-
125
Securities available for sale at fair value
274,052
286,721
244,971
225,933
227,143
Securities held to maturity
289,417
293,590
297,827
302,567
307,152
Loans
2,204,793
2,198,196
1,837,669
1,819,682
1,853,402
Allowance for credit losses
(28,808)
(27,579)
(24,050)
(23,541)
(23,527)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
2,175,985
2,170,617
1,813,619
1,796,141
1,829,875
Premises and equipment
92,609
90,717
75,013
71,892
69,423
Interest receivable
12,642
12,971
11,909
11,911
11,938
Goodwill
83,890
83,630
66,965
66,966
66,966
Other intangible assets
16,122
16,731
8,897
9,283
9,669
Other
88,651
91,495
86,280
84,942
87,775
Total assets
$ 3,295,813
$ 3,341,673
$ 2,850,302
$ 2,857,569
$ 2,799,271
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 606,926
$ 639,101
$ 514,375
$ 533,144
$ 538,708
Interest bearing deposits
2,190,848
2,204,028
1,865,157
1,873,165
1,816,976
Total deposits
2,797,774
2,843,129
2,379,532
2,406,309
2,355,684
Notes payable
22,771
23,458
14,180
4,718
5,255
Subordinated debt
22,118
22,123
22,128
22,132
22,137
Interest payable
7,315
7,812
7,770
7,130
7,489
Other
26,701
27,202
22,131
19,721
18,492
Total liabilities
2,876,679
2,923,724
2,445,741
2,460,010
2,409,057
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
196,706
196,706
188,680
188,680
188,680
Common stock
1,599
1,630
1,631
1,633
1,629
Additional paid-in capital
58,297
62,625
63,178
63,000
63,022
Retained earnings
167,301
163,531
159,013
153,221
147,889
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(4,769)
(6,543)
(7,941)
(8,975)
(11,006)
Total stockholders' equity
419,134
417,918
404,561
397,559
390,214
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,295,813
$ 3,341,673
$ 2,850,302
$ 2,857,569
$ 2,799,271
Common shares outstanding
5,331,577
5,432,924
5,437,657
5,444,362
5,429,273
Book value per common share
$ 41.72
$ 40.72
$ 39.70
$ 38.37
$ 37.12
Tangible book value per common share
$ 23.58
$ 22.81
$ 26.39
$ 25.00
$ 23.66
Securities held to maturity (fair value)
$ 252,291
$ 254,010
$ 253,377
$ 256,204
$ 255,879
BankFirst Capital Corporation
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December
September
December
December
2025
2025
2025
2024
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 35,429
$ 36,548
$ 129,539
$ 112,803
Taxable securities
3,803
3,798
14,205
13,473
Tax-exempt securities
580
664
2,311
2,068
Federal funds sold
246
439
685
26
Interest bearing bank balances
1,625
1,394
5,662
3,120
Total interest income
41,683
42,843
152,402
131,490
Interest Expense
Deposits
13,130
13,122
48,329
45,144
Short-term borrowings
2
-
2
17
Debentures
119
189
548
-
Other borrowings
563
508
1,633
1,982
Total interest expense
13,814
13,819
50,512
47,143
Net Interest Income
27,869
29,024
101,890
84,347
Provision for Credit Losses
(2,595)
5,706
4,561
2,800
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
30,464
23,318
97,329
81,547
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,719
2,609
10,074
9,980
Mortgage income
721
828
3,066
3,141
Interchange income
1,908
1,383
6,445
5,857
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
21
-
22
(194)
Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt
-
-
-
956
Grant Income
-
-
-
1,390
Other
1,642
2,294
8,208
8,621
Total noninterest income
7,011
7,114
27,815
29,751
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
12,231
13,385
48,385
44,176
Net occupancy expenses
1,663
1,651
5,958
5,154
Equipment and data processing expenses
2,372
2,041
8,028
7,229
Other
7,825
6,781
25,883
22,408
Total noninterest expense
24,091
23,858
88,254
78,967
Income Before Income Taxes
13,384
6,574
36,890
32,331
Provision for Income Taxes
3,219
1,371
8,213
6,788
Net Income
$ 10,165
$ 5,203
$ 28,677
25,543
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.74
$ 0.83
$ 4.62
$ 4.20
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Quarter Ended
December
September
June
March
December
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 35,429
$ 36,548
$ 29,142
$ 28,420
$ 29,529
Taxable securities
3,803
3,798
3,475
3,129
3,338
Tax-exempt securities
580
664
543
524
517
Federal funds sold
246
439
-
-
-
Interest bearing bank balances
1,625
1,394
1,481
1,162
776
Total interest income
41,683
42,843
34,641
33,235
34,160
Interest Expense
Deposits
13,130
13,122
11,167
10,910
11,507
Short-term borrowings
2
-
-
-
3
Debentures
119
189
120
120
-
Other borrowings
563
508
287
275
424
Total interest expense
13,814
13,819
11,574
11,305
11,934
Net Interest Income
27,869
29,024
23,067
21,930
22,226
Provision for Loan Losses
(2,595)
5,706
850
600
1,225
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
30,464
23,318
22,217
21,330
21,001
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,719
2,609
2,374
2,372
2,477
Mortgage income
721
828
758
759
791
Interchange income
1,908
1,383
1,862
1,292
1,391
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
21
-
1
-
-
Grant Income
-
-
-
-
1,110
Other
1,642
2,294
2,065
2,207
2,019
Total noninterest income
7,011
7,114
7,060
6,630
7,788
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
12,231
13,385
11,344
11,425
10,926
Net occupancy expenses
1,663
1,651
1,329
1,315
1,290
Equipment and data processing expenses
2,372
2,041
1,802
1,813
1,692
Other
7,825
6,781
5,780
5,497
5,352
Total noninterest expense
24,091
23,858
20,255
20,050
19,260
Income Before Income Taxes
13,384
6,574
9,022
7,910
9,529
Provision for Income Taxes
3,219
1,371
2,139
1,484
1,864
Net Income
$ 10,165
$ 5,203
$ 6,883
$ 6,426
$ 7,665
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.74
$ 0.83
$ 1.07
$ 0.98
$ 1.21
BankFirst Capital Corporation
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Asset Quality
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Nonaccrual Loans
14,378
14,883
13,889
14,683
17,051
Restructured Loans
4,954
5,072
3,679
3,705
3,730
OREO
-
293
-
-
-
90+ still accruing
335
41
403
-
139
Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1
14,714
15,217
14,292
14,683
17,190
Allowance for credit loss to total loans
1.31 %
1.25 %
1.31 %
1.29 %
1.27 %
Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1
196 %
181 %
168 %
160 %
137 %
Non-performing assets1 to total assets
0.45 %
0.46 %
0.49 %
0.51 %
0.61 %
Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO
0.67 %
0.69 %
0.76 %
0.81 %
0.92 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.01 %
0.11 %
0.02 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
222
2,177
341
586
698
Capital Ratios 2
CET1 Ratio
5.75 %
5.88 %
8.09 %
7.86 %
7.38 %
CET1 Capital
130,466
130,669
151,445
145,109
139,438
Tier 1 Ratio
15.07 %
15.39 %
18.95 %
18.88 %
18.15 %
Tier 1 Capital
341,790
342,002
354,752
348,426
342,755
Total Capital Ratio
16.33 %
16.64 %
20.24 %
20.14 %
19.80 %
Total Capital
370,598
369,806
378,802
371,689
373,875
Risk Weighted Assets
2,267,335
2,222,690
1,871,561
1,845,892
1,888,177
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.68 %
10.54 %
12.77 %
12.51 %
12.56 %
Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio
3,199,082
3,244,522
2,777,925
2,784,824
2,728,206
1.
The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans.
2.
Since the Company has elected the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.
This information has been prepared for informational purposes as if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.
BankFirst Capital Corporation
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Book value per common share - GAAP
$ 41.72
$ 40.72
$ 39.70
$ 38.37
$ 37.12
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP
222,428
221,243
215,881
208,879
201,545
Adjustment for Intangibles
96,731
97,343
72,377
72,744
73,112
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP
125,697
123,900
143,504
136,135
128,433
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP
$ 23.58
$ 22.81
$ 26.39
$ 25.00
$ 23.66
