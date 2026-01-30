Origin Agritech Limited: Origin Agritech Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced financial results for the year ended September 30, 2025.

Business Accomplishments and Highlights for the Year Ended September 30, 2025:

Partnerships & Industry Engagement:

In January 2025, Origin announced a three-way partnership with China Agricultural University (the world's top-ranked institution in agricultural science) and the Beijing Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, establishing a comprehensive R&D initiative focused on corn "smart plant type" improvement and innovative variety development

The Company signed cooperation agreements with 12 prominent agricultural companies at the Sanya International Seed Industry Scientist Conference

Origin launched the "Golden Harvest Club," a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening relationships within its distribution ecosystem

Product Portfolio & Regulatory Approvals:

The Company launched four new corn varieties at its August 2025 Industry Summit: Jingke 317, Jinqiao 8, Xundan 203, and Aoyu 728

Jinqiao 8 received approval for introduction in five provinces (Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong, Henan, and Hubei)

Jingke 317 and Aoyu 728 received National Trial approval

Xundan 203 received approval in Henan Province

Distribution Network Expansion:

In August 2025, Origin hosted its Achievements Exhibition and Seed Industry Innovation Summit in Zhengzhou, attracting over 700 distributor partners from across China and more than 30 industry experts

Distributors actively participated in the new product launch and ordering process, demonstrating strong market interest in Origin's product pipeline

Production & Processing Capabilities:

On August 21, 2025, Origin's Xinjiang production facility commenced full-scale seed processing operations for the 2025 season

The facility operates a fully automated processing line integrating cleaning, drying, threshing, precision sorting, coating, and packaging operations

Advanced seed coating technology and real-time monitoring systems ensure optimal seed quality and viability

Research & Development Infrastructure:

The Company established four provincial and ministerial R&D platforms with research bases in Beijing, Hainan, and Henan

Origin accumulated over 200,000 corn germplasm resources

The Company received authorization for multiple gene editing traits, including leaf angle, plant height, and rust resistance

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results:

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, revenue was RMB 91.3 million (US$12.8 million), compared to RMB 113.4 million (US$16.2 million) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributed to equipment upgrades and modernization at the Xinjiang factory, which led to a reduction and halt in external seed production services, as well as a decrease in sales of non-proprietary varieties.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, were RMB 64.2 million (US$9.0 million), compared to operating expenses of RMB 52.7 million (US$7.5 million) in fiscal year 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses for fiscal year 2025 were RMB 7.0 million (US$1.0 million), compared to RMB 6.3 million (US$0.9 million) in fiscal year 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, were RMB 40.2 million (US$5.7 million), compared to RMB 36.0 million (US$5.1 million) year-over-year.

Research and development expenses were RMB 13.0 million (US$1.8 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared to RMB 10.1 million (US$1.4 million) in fiscal year 2024.

Net loss from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, was RMB 58.0 million (US$8.2 million), compared with net income from continuing operations of RMB 18.7 million (US$2.7 million) in fiscal year 2024.

Net loss attributable to Origin for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 was RMB 53.3 million (US$7.5 million), compared to the net income of RMB 20.7 million (US$3.0 million) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, we had approximately RMB 15.9 million (US$2.2 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared to RMB 8.4 million (US$1.2 million) as of September 30, 2024. Total borrowings as of September 30, 2025, were RMB 8.0 million (US$1.1 million), compared to RMB 4.95 million (US$0.7 million) as of September 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB 22.9 million (US$3.2 million) during fiscal year 2025, compared with net cash used in operating activities of RMB 15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was RMB 13.7 million (US$1.9 million) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, compared with net cash used in investing activities of RMB 5.0 million (US$0.7 million) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB 44.3 million (US$6.2 million) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, compared with net cash provided by financing activities of RMB 4.5 million (US$0.6 million) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Mr. Weibin Yan, CEO of Origin Agritech, commented, "Fiscal year 2025 has been a year of recovery for Origin Agritech. We have fully restored our team, research capabilities, seed production and processing facilities, and sales network infrastructure, and we are now ready to march forward under our renewed leadership. In November 2024, we announced our three-stage strategic plan: Recovery in 2025 and 2026, Stand-Up from 2027 to 2029, and a return to an industry-leading position from 2030 to 2032. In 2025, we fully put our senior leadership in place, expanded our sales team from 63 to 106, upgraded our Beijing and Sanya research stations, opened a new station in Zhengzhou, and began construction on our Guiyang facility, scheduled to open in Q1 2026. Our research pipeline is now stocked with the most competitive germplasms, in-house-developed AI supports our breeding programs, and we are accelerating the commercialization of GMOs and gene editing through our strategic alliance with China Golden-mark Biotech. With our Xinjiang facility restored to industry-leading standards, a new sales force in Northeast China, and Beijing Origin obtaining its seed production and operation license in December 2025, we are confident that Origin Agritech is positioned to deliver significant value to our shareholders in the years ahead."

