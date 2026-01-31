Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2026) - Black Banx Group today announced its full-year financial and operational results for the year ended 31 December 2025, highlighting record revenue and profitability, continued operational efficiency gains, and a year-end customer base just short of 100 million clients.

⸻

Financial Performance Overview

Key Financial Metrics*

USD (billions) FY 2024 FY 2025 YoY Change

Revenue 14.2 17.1 +20.4% Profit before tax (PBT) 4.9 6.5 +32.6% Cost / Income Ratio 65.5% 62.0% 350 bps Year-end clients (millions) 78.1 99.9 +28% Employees 8,212 10,081 +23%

The improvement in the cost/income ratio reflects operating leverage, automation, and disciplined cost management, with profit growth materially outpacing revenue growth.

⸻

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Revenue: USD 17.1 billion

Profit before tax: USD 6.5 billion

Global client base: 99,998,982 customers

Employees: more than 10,000 globally

Client reach: services provided in over 180 countries

While the Group narrowly missed its internal target of reaching 100 million customers by year-end - falling short by 1,018 clients - Black Banx significantly exceeded expectations on revenue and profitability, reinforcing the scalability and resilience of its digital banking platform.

⸻

Quarterly Momentum in 2025

Q1 2025: Revenue USD 4.3bn, PBT USD 1.6bn

Q1-Q3 2025: Revenue USD 12.7bn, PBT USD 4.7bn

Q4 2025: Revenue USD 4.4bn, PBT USD 1.8bn

The consistent quarterly performance underpinned full-year revenue of USD 17.1bn and profit before tax of USD 6.5bn.

⸻

Management Commentary

"The comparison with 2024 clearly demonstrates the transformation underway at Black Banx," said Michael Gastauer, Group CEO.

"In just one year, we increased revenues by over 20%, profits by over 32%, and reduced our cost/ income ratio by more than three percentage points - all while scaling our client base to almost 100 million globally."

"Our 2025 results confirm the financial strength and scalability of the Black Banx platform," said Daniel Dumitrascu, Group Chief Financial Officer.

"With USD 17.1 billion in revenue and USD 6.5 billion in profit before tax, we enter 2026 from a position of strength. Our focus remains on disciplined growth, further margin expansion, and sustaining a low cost/income ratio as we continue to scale globally."

⸻

Quantified Outlook for 2026

Based on its current run-rate, operational scale, and expansion plans, Black Banx provides the following management outlook for 2026:

Clients: 125 -130 million by year-end

Revenue: USD 20 - 22 billion

Profit before tax: USD 8.0 - 8.5 billion

Cost / Income Ratio: low 60% range

Growth is expected to be driven by continued client acquisition, increased transaction volumes, higher monetisation per customer, and further efficiency gains from automation and technology investments.

⸻

About Black Banx Group

Black Banx Group is a global digital banking platform providing borderless financial services to more than 100 million private and business clients in 180 countries. The Group offers multi currency accounts, global payments, and technology-driven financial solutions designed for the modern digital economy.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Group's business strategy, financial prospects, targets and trajectory. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

*The figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited. Black Banx will provide its 2025 Annual Report on March 11, 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282182

Source: Black Banx Inc.