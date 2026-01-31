Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2026) - OpenClaw today announced the launch of its secure hosted platform for Clawdbot, the open-source AI assistant that has taken the developer community by storm. The service arrives as security researchers raise concerns about misconfigured self-hosted deployments.

Background: What Is Clawdbot?

Clawdbot-which briefly operated as Moltbot before settling on OpenClaw as its permanent name-is an open-source personal AI assistant. The Clawdbot AI assistant connects to WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and other messaging platforms, executing real tasks like email management, calendar scheduling, and browser automation.

The Clawdbot GitHub project has grown rapidly, but that growth has come with growing pains.

The Security Problem

Recent reports from security firms have identified hundreds of exposed Clawdbot instances running without proper authentication. Researchers demonstrated prompt injection attacks that tricked vulnerable deployments into forwarding private emails to external addresses.

The root cause isn't the software itself-it's configuration. Self-hosting requires users to properly set up authentication, network isolation, API key management, and regular security updates. Many users skip steps or make mistakes.





How to Address This

OpenClawd.ai provides a fully managed Clawdbot hosting environment with security handled at the infrastructure level:

Authentication by default - No exposed admin ports, no anonymous access

- No exposed admin ports, no anonymous access Automatic updates - Security patches applied without user intervention

- Security patches applied without user intervention Encrypted storage - API keys and credentials stored with enterprise-grade encryption

- API keys and credentials stored with enterprise-grade encryption Network isolation - Each instance runs in its own sandboxed environment

"Most people asking 'what is Clawdbot' want to use it, not become sysadmins," said Danny Wilson, an OpenClawd spokesperson. "We handle the infrastructure so users can focus on what the assistant actually does."

Getting Started

Users can deploy a secured Clawdbot instance in three steps:

Create an account at openclawd.ai Select a plan and click deploy Connect messaging apps and start using the assistant

The platform supports the full Clawdbot WhatsApp integration and all community-built skills.

For users who prefer self-hosting, the open-source project remains available at github.com/openclaw/openclaw.https://openclawd.ai/

OpenClawd provides secure, managed hosting for open-source AI assistants. The platform eliminates deployment complexity while maintaining the flexibility of the underlying Clawdbot and Moltbot projects.

