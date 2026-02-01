WOAHRAE: The Jay Walker Podcast Debuts at #3 on Apple Podcasts Lifestyle Chart and #12 on iHeart Podcast Charts on Premiere Day

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jay Walker Podcast launched its inaugural and premiere episode to strong national traction, debuting at #3 on the Apple Podcasts Lifestyle Chart and #12 on the iHeart Podcast Charts on its first day of release.
Hosted by media executive, cultural strategist, and entrepreneur Jay Walker, The Jay Walker Podcast delivers unfiltered conversations at the intersection of culture, faith, leadership, and modern life. The immediate chart performance signals strong audience demand and positions the podcast as a rising force in the lifestyle media category.
"The response to the premiere episode confirms what we believed from the start-there is a real appetite for honest, elevated conversation that challenges, inspires, and moves culture forward," said Walker. "This debut is only the beginning."
Strong Brand Partnerships Anchor Premiere Launch
The podcast's premiere episode is supported by a curated roster of premium lifestyle and luxury brand partners. Listeners can access exclusive offers using the universal sponsor code JAYWALKER across all participating brands:
- HyperNatural - 20% Off
Eco-luxury performance apparel for the modern man
- Yarok Plant-Based Beauty - 15% Off
100% vegan and organic hair care focused on scalp health
- Katie Waltman Jewelry - 20% Off
Handcrafted, timeless jewelry and effortless fashion
- Love, Indus - 21% Off
Luxury skincare combining ancient rituals with modern technology
- AKILA - 10% Off
Independent, handmade eyewear designed in Los Angeles
- Cozy Earth - 41% Off
Bamboo bedding and loungewear known for temperature-regulating softness
- Eric Javits - 20% Off
Designer hats and accessories blending craftsmanship with sun protection
Positioned for Continued Growth
With immediate chart success, high-value brand partnerships, and expanding distribution across Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, and all major platforms, The Jay Walker Podcast is positioned for sustained growth and broader cultural impact.
New episodes will continue to feature candid dialogue, thought-provoking commentary, and influential voices shaping today's cultural landscape.
About The Jay Walker Podcast
The Jay Walker Podcast is a lifestyle and culture podcast hosted by Jay Walker, offering bold conversations rooted in authenticity, purpose, and modern leadership. The show explores faith, culture, business, relationships, and personal growth through a lens that challenges convention and elevates discourse. Produced by WOAHRAE.
