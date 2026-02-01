Lorient, a premium aesthetic brand, announced that it has drawn global attention at the 27th IMCAS World Congress 2026 in Paris, attracting over 15,000 professionals and demonstrating its leadership in aesthetic innovation.

Lorient's low degree of modification delivers a smooth injection experience and high biocompatibility (Image: Lorient)

The highlight was a session led by Dr. Jani van Loghem, a globally revered key opinion leader known for establishing international aesthetic safety protocols. His involvement provided a prestigious validation of the technical excellence of Lorient. Alongside him, prominent Korean medical experts Dr. Won Lee and Dr. Do Young Rhee shared clinical insights that drew widespread praise from the international medical community.

Central to the academic discussions was Lorient's "safety-first" philosophy for its premium HA filler range. By utilizing a sophisticated purification process that minimizes chemical cross-linking agents like BDDE, the brand proved its exceptional purity. This advanced manufacturing approach effectively reduces the risk of delayed inflammatory responses, a key concern for high-end practitioners. Dr. Jani van Loghem and Dr. Won Lee emphasized the filler's low degree of modification, ensuring both a smooth injection experience and high biocompatibility. Additionally, its immediate reversibility with hyaluronidase provides an essential safety layer, further solidifying the trust of medical experts who prioritize patient welfare.

The spotlight also turned to 'Lorient Element', an innovative skin booster presented by Dr. Do Young Rhee. Engineered to overcome traditional limitations in pigment treatment, it features a potent blend of Tranexamic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Niacinamide, and Glutathione at the maximum allowable concentrations. By utilizing a specialized hyaluronic acid delivery vehicle and low-molecular-weight particles under 500 Daltons, the formula ensures maximum penetration through the skin barrier. Clinical data showed that when combined with laser or microneedling treatments, Lorient Element improved pigmentation by over 60 percent in just four to five sessions.

Lorient stated that the successful session led by Dr. Jani van Loghem at IMCAS proves its advanced technology leads the global standard. Building on this success, Lorient is poised to accelerate strategic expansion into Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, reinforcing its position as a visionary leader dedicated to setting the future of medical aesthetics.

