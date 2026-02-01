Remotify CEO Maria Sucgang Recognized as Tatler Gen.T Leader of Tomorrow

MANILA, PHILIPPINES / ACCESS Newswire / February 1, 2026 / Remotify, a Philippine-based employer of record (EOR) platform, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Maria Sucgang, has been named a Tatler Gen.T Leader of Tomorrow, an annual recognition honoring founders, innovators, and changemakers shaping the future of Asia. The acknowledgment highlights leadership that combines business growth with long-term social and economic impact.

Tatler Gen.T's Leaders of Tomorrow list recognizes individuals under 40 who are redefining leadership across industries, including technology, business, and social enterprise. Sucgang was selected for her role in building Remotify into a trusted partner for global companies hiring full-time remote talent in the Philippines, with a focus on compliance, employee protection, and sustainable workforce development.

"Remotify started as a bold experiment, no big funding, no flashy headlines, just a belief that work could be redefined for the better," said Sucgang. "We believed that full-time remote jobs could mean freedom, that compliance could be human, and that technology could scale dignity, not just profits... This recognition is about honoring where we come from and committing to build a future where more people get a seat at the table."

Under Sucgang's leadership, Remotify has supported international businesses across the North Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia by simplifying employment compliance, payroll, and HR operations in the Philippines. The company has facilitated the creation of hundreds of full-time jobs nationwide, with women comprising approximately 66% of its workforce, reflecting its emphasis on inclusive hiring and long-term employment stability.

The recognition underscores Remotify's growing role in professionalizing remote work in the Philippines and positioning Filipino talent for global opportunities. By prioritizing local labor compliance, statutory benefits, and employee well-being, the company has contributed to raising standards for offshore employment and remote team management.

Tatler Asia's Gen.T platform highlights leaders whose work demonstrates both commercial success and positive societal impact. Sucgang's inclusion reflects Remotify's broader mission to enable responsible global hiring while strengthening the Philippine workforce's participation in the international economy.

Discover the full range of what Remotify offers by visiting: https://remotify.ph/

About Remotify

Remotify is a Philippines-based Employer of Record and remote workforce solutions provider that enables global companies to hire, manage, and retain Filipino talent compliantly. The company handles local employment requirements, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support, allowing businesses to build distributed teams without the complexity of establishing a local entity.

Beyond compliance, Remotify operates with a strong emphasis on workforce well-being, inclusivity, and long-term partnership. By combining local expertise with a people-centric approach, the company supports sustainable remote work models that benefit both employers and employees. Remotify continues to expand its footprint as demand grows for ethical, scalable remote employment solutions in the Philippines.

