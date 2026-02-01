Sidekick Tools Announces Upcoming Depop OTL and WhatNot Follow Features Alongside AI Updates

This update will expand Sidekick Tools' automation ecosystem beyond core marketplaces by introducing Depop and WhatNot-specific features, while strengthening AI-driven workflows to support resellers managing multichannel operations at scale.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 1, 2026 / Sidekick Tools (formerly Posh Sidekick), an app focused on automation for online resellers, has announced a set of upcoming feature releases planned for later this month. The update includes new automation features for Depop and WhatNot, alongside broader improvements to its existing eBay automation tools, Poshmark bot, and Mercari bot, driven by deeper artificial intelligence integration.

The upcoming release reflects Sidekick Tools' ongoing effort to adapt its platform to changes in reseller workflows and marketplace dynamics. As reselling marketplaces continue to evolve, resellers increasingly rely on automation to manage listings, engagement, and account activity at scale while maintaining platform compliance.

One of the additions in the Sidekick Tools app is the upcoming Depop Offer to Likers (OTL) feature. This tool is designed to allow sellers to automatically send offers to Depop users who have liked their items. While offer-based engagement is already a familiar approach on some reselling marketplaces, Depop sellers have traditionally relied on manual outreach. The new automation feature aims to reduce repetitive tasks while enabling more consistent buyer engagement, particularly for high-volume sellers managing hundreds of listings.

Sidekick Tools has also confirmed the upcoming release of a WhatNot follow feature. This feature will enable sellers to follow similar WhatNot accounts while also unfollowing unwanted or irrelevant accounts. For sellers operating on WhatNot, where visibility and network growth are closely tied to account interactions, the feature will help optimize audience-building activities without requiring constant manual input.

In parallel with these new features, Sidekick Tools is rolling out updates across its existing automation suite. Updates to the existing automation tools focus on making automated actions better and smoother in timing and behavior. These changes are designed to align more closely with platform usage patterns, an area that has become increasingly important as marketplaces refine their monitoring systems.

Another part of the update is the expanded use of artificial intelligence across the platform. Sidekick Tools is further integrating AI-driven logic to help resellers automate more complex decision-making processes rather than relying solely on fixed rules. This includes smarter engagement timing, adaptive interaction patterns, and improved handling of repetitive tasks that typically consume significant time for sellers.

According to Sidekick Tools, the goal of these updates is not to replace seller decision-making, but to reduce the operational burden associated with day-to-day marketplace management. By using AI to analyze patterns and adjust behavior dynamically, Sidekick Tools aims to help sellers maintain consistent activity levels while focusing their attention on sourcing, pricing, and customer service.

Commenting on the upcoming updates, Michael Chierchio, Founder and CEO of Sidekick Tools, said, "Resellers are operating across more marketplaces than ever, and each one comes with its own engagement expectations and limitations. Our focus has been on making automation feel natural and adaptive, rather than mechanical. The upcoming Depop and WhatNot features, along with deeper AI integration, are part of our effort to help resellers manage growth without increasing manual workload."

The company believes these updates are being developed with marketplace compliance in mind. As resale marketplaces continue to adjust their policies and algorithms, automation tools must evolve to reflect acceptable usage patterns. Sidekick Tools stated that its recent improvements emphasize moderation, variability, and user-controlled parameters to better mirror organic account behavior.

The upcoming features and updates also build on feedback collected from Sidekick Tools' user base. Many resellers have requested broader automation coverage across emerging and live-selling platforms, as well as tools that reduce the need for constant monitoring. The addition of Depop and WhatNot-specific features represents an expansion beyond traditional marketplace automation, reflecting shifting reseller preferences and selling channels.

Sidekick Tools plans to release the new features in phases later this month. Existing app users will gain access through platform updates, with additional configuration options available to customize automation behavior.

As online reselling continues to mature, automation tools that balance efficiency with adaptability are becoming increasingly relevant. Sidekick Tools' latest announcement signals a continued focus on automation that aligns with real-world reseller workflows rather than rigid, one-size-fits-all systems.



About Sidekick Tools

Sidekick Tools is a reselling automation app built to help marketplace resellers scale their businesses more efficiently. Originally launched as Posh Sidekick, the company has expanded its product into a comprehensive suite of automation and AI-powered tools designed to streamline everyday reselling tasks. Sidekick Tools enables users to automate crosslisting, relisting, sharing, and sending offers across major reselling marketplaces. By reducing manual workload and improving listing visibility, the Sidekick Tools app helps resellers remain active in marketplace algorithms while optimizing sales performance.

To learn more or explore Sidekick Tools, visit https://poshsidekick.com/

The Sidekick Tools mobile application is available on:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sidekick-tools/id1589949924

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ppt.poshsidekick

Media Contact

Organization: Sidekick Tools

Contact Person Name: Michael Chierchio

Website: https://poshsidekick.com/

Email: contact@poshsidekick.com

City: New York

Country: United States

References to marketplaces in this press release, such as eBay, Poshmark, Depop, Mercari, and Whatnot are used for general market context only. These mentions do not imply any partnerships, integrations, or endorsements.

SOURCE: Sidekick Tools

