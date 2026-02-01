BusinessHotels Launches AI Hotel Price Finder for Real-Time Rate Verification

BusinessHotels launches an AI Price Finder for live, tax-inclusive hotel rates, featuring integrated preferred rates and a direct booking path.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 1, 2026 / BusinessHotels has announced the launch of its AI Hotel Price Finder, a technical tool designed for high-speed lodging data retrieval. The platform utilizes machine learning to display live hotel rates, including all applicable taxes and fees, with measured search durations typically under one second.

The AI Price Finder provides a search interface that displays the total cost of a stay at the initial point of inquiry. By integrating a performance metric directly into the user interface, the tool informs users of the exact time taken to fetch data from global inventories. Internal tests show the AI engine currently fetches live inventory data in 0.40 to 0.82 seconds.

The system is structured to move users from the search result to a secure payment environment via a "View Rooms" button. For registered account holders, the system identifies and applies pre-negotiated preferred rates. This functionality ensures that corporate rates are applied to the total price calculation in real time.

The introduction of the AI Hotel Price Finder is a component of the BusinessHotels objective to develop a "Connected Trip." This initiative focuses on the technical integration of search, rate verification, and payment processing into a single digital sequence.

About BusinessHotels:

BusinessHotels.com is a digital booking platform providing tools for professional travel management, focusing on real-time pricing data and streamlined search-to-payment functionality.

Media Contact

Contact Person Name: Lisa Chen

Website: https://www.businesshotels.com

Email: info@connectedtrip.com

Address: 1490 29th ave

City: San Francisco

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: BusinessHotels

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/businesshotels-launches-ai-hotel-price-finder-for-real-time-rate-1132180