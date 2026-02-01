Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 01.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Freitagabend nachbörslich veröffentlicht - was der Markt erst am Montag sieht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2026 19:54 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wu Zuyu of Hithium Invited to Meet with UK Prime Minister

BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of January 29, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer jointly attended the closing ceremony of the China-UK Business Council meeting and delivered speeches respectively. More than 110 representatives of enterprises and institutions from both China and the UK participated in the meeting, including Wu Zuyu from Hithium, who was invited to attend.

Prime Minister Starmer stated that leading this delegation to China aims to gain a deeper understanding of the country and expand opportunities for cooperation. The UK is willing to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with China, deepen cooperation across various fields such as trade, investment, and technology, and encourage active engagement between businesses of both nations to benefit their peoples.

As a corporate representative in the long-duration energy storage sector, Wu Zuyu, Founder and Chairman of Hithium, attended the meeting upon invitation. He listened to the speeches delivered by leaders from both China and the UK, gaining insights into the spirit of bilateral cooperation as well as the collaborative prospects and policy directions in areas such as clean energy development.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the UK government jointly held the China-UK Business Forum in Beijing on the morning of January 30. The forum invited representatives from the Chinese and British governments, as well as leaders from business associations and enterprises, to engage in in-depth public-private dialogue.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Wu Zuyu

During the forum, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Wu Zuyu, and the two sides exchanged views on matters related to energy storage cooperation.

On January 30, the UK government stated in a news announcement on its official website that, in energy,?Hithium's investment will bring?£200 million?and 300 high-quality jobs in energy storage, building the UK's sovereign capability and providing technologies that will make its grid more reliable and its economy stronger. Hithium is one of the world's leading energy storage manufacturers.

Currently, as the global energy transition accelerates, energy storage has become a key focus in national energy policies and industrial development worldwide. While maintaining government-level dialogue, China and the UK are also fostering market-based exchanges and cooperation between enterprises. This approach helps integrate their complementary strengths and jointly advance the sustainable development of the global clean energy sector.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874152/UK_Prime_Minister_Keir_Starmer_met_Wu_Zuyu.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756901/7c3129fca23bd8070ae415d1d2ae8b46_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wu-zuyu-of-hithium-invited-to-meet-with-uk-prime-minister-302675757.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.