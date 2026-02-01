London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2026) - Cassator Corp., a technology company focused on blockchain-based social and financial infrastructure, has announced the development of Sl8, a next-generation SocialFi platform designed to integrate financial functionality directly into social networking architecture.

Sl8 is built with a native Financial Layer embedded from the outset, enabling users to manage payments, monetization, and digital economic activity directly within the social platform. Unlike previous attempts by large technology companies to integrate financial services into social media, Cassator Corp.'s approach emphasizes user data ownership, flexible content control, and decentralized financial interaction.

The platform is powered by Stellar Development Foundation distributed ledger technology, selected for its transaction speed, low costs, and established global payment infrastructure. Through this integration, Sl8 users can access built-in wallets, peer-to-peer transfers, tipping, creator monetization tools, and cross-border payments without relying on traditional intermediaries.

"Cassator Corp. has signed Letters of Intent with a number of global influencers, representing a combined audience of more than 400 million followers. These agreements are intended to support early-stage user adoption and creator participation on the platform," said Cassator Corp. CEO Dmytro Ivanov. "Our key focus is financial accessibility. With more than 1.4 billion adults worldwide remaining unbanked, Cassator Corp. aims to provide a mobile-first entry point to digital financial services, requiring only a smartphone to participate in the platform's economic ecosystem. "

In addition to SocialFi functionality, Cassator Corp. has announced plans to launch a Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization platform. While much of the current RWA market has focused on traditional financial instruments such as bonds, commodities, and real estate, Cassator Corp.'s initiative is designed to support compliant tokenization of human capital and personal economic potential.

Under this model, individuals may be able to raise funding by tokenizing future earnings, intellectual property, or personal brand value within transparent and regulated frameworks. Potential use cases include financing for athletes, artists, students, researchers, and professionals seeking alternatives to conventional debt or institutional funding.

Cassator Corp. CEO Dmytro Ivanov states that this approach is intended to expand access to capital markets while offering investors exposure to new, non-traditional asset classes tied to individual performance and expertise.

Cassator Corp.'s platform strategy aligns with broader trends in blockchain adoption, including embedded financial services, global peer-to-peer payments, and tokenized real-world assets. Sl8 is positioned as an experiment in combining social interaction and programmable finance within a single digital environment.

Cassator Corp. is a technology company developing blockchain-based social and financial infrastructure. Its flagship product, Sl8, is designed to integrate social networking with native financial functionality, focusing on user ownership, economic participation, and decentralized systems.

For more information about Cassator Corp. and Sl8, visit https://sl8.online and United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

