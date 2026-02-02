TOKYO, Feb 2, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Chairman & Chief Executive Officer: Takayoshi Futae; hereinafter: JCB) today announced a promotion campaign for inbound visitors to Japan in the Tenjin area of Fukuoka City, running from February 2 to March 31, 2026. As part of the ongoing business partnership between JCB and American Express in Japan, the campaign is also available to eligible overseas American Express Card Members, including those holding American Express cards issued through partner institutions.JCB and American Express have previously collaborated on initiatives supporting shopping districts and local retailers. In 2025, the two companies conducted a campaign in Kobe City to promote inbound tourism. Building on that success, the new Tenjin campaign invites international visitors to enjoy shopping at participating department stores and retailers popular with tourists.During the campaign period, cardmembers who make a single purchase of 5,000 JPY or more (including tax) using an overseas-issued JCB or American Express card at participating merchants will receive an original Japanese-style drawstring pouch. Prize redemption will be available at an event space directly connected to Tenjin Station, with banners and roll-up displays creating a lively atmosphere. Campaign awareness will further be amplified through announcements on Tenjin Station's large-screen displays and at nearby hotels, encourage shopping.Original Japanese-Style Drawstring Pouchhttps://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/Multimedia/20260202.JCB_1.jpghttps://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/Multimedia/20260202.JCB_2.jpg(JCB) For further details about the event, visit:https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/campaign/detail/tenjin/91613/(American Express) For further details about the event, visit:https://www.americanexpress.com/en-sg/business/merchant/explore-japan-with-amex/destination/fukuoka/About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 71 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 175 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.