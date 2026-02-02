Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
Freitagabend nachbörslich veröffentlicht - was der Markt erst am Montag sieht
02.02.2026 06:06 Uhr
A New Era of Global Healthcare Collaboration Begins at Invest Oman: BDMS Wellness Clinic, Neem Hospital, MODAWI, and Bangkok Rayong Cancer Hospital Unite to Build A Healthcare Ecosystem

BANGKOK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BDMS Wellness Clinic, a preventive healthcare center under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), in collaboration with Bangkok Rayong Cancer Hospital, is advancing its international healthcare network through a strategic partnership with Omani partners Neem Hospital and MODAWI. Led by Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) together with Wasu Rijiranuwatr, M.D., Director of Bangkok Rayong Hospital and Sri Rayong Hospital, the collaboration aims to develop an integrated healthcare ecosystem that connects medical services, holistic wellness care, and health tourism across multiple dimensions. The initiative places strong emphasis on preventive healthcare under the principles of Lifestyle Medicine, while also enhancing quality of life for cancer patients-reinforcing Thailand's commitment to becoming a global hub for preventive and wellness-focused healthcare. The collaboration was formally announced at Invest Oman, the national investment promotion authority under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), supporting investors with end-to-end facilitation to establish and grow projects in Oman. This exclusive partnership was honored by the presence of Dr. Badriya Al Araimi, Founder and Chairperson of Neem Hospital, and Mr. Tariq Al Rushdi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MODAWI.


For more details:

Website: https://www.bdmswellness.com/en
Facebook: Facebook.com/BDMSWellnessClinic

Instagram: @BDMSWellness

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873295/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-era-of-global-healthcare-collaboration-begins-at-invest-oman-bdms-wellness-clinic-neem-hospital-modawi-and-bangkok-rayong-cancer-hospital-unite-to-build-a-healthcare-ecosystem-302675221.html

