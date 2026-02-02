PF NATURE, a leading South Korean cosmetics OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) company, announced a strategic initiative to expand its "Science-Backed K-Beauty" solutions to the global market. With a focus on R&D-driven excellence, the company offers specialized expertise in skincare, sun care, and body care formulations tailored for global brands.

Headquartered in the Osong bio-cluster in central South Korea, PF NATURE operates a state-of-the-art smart factory and holds CGMP certifications, underscoring its commitment to superior quality and stable production. The company's core philosophy centers on Clean Beauty and sustainability, utilizing patented technologies and functional ingredients to meet the evolving demands of conscious consumers worldwide.

PF NATURE said, "We create formulas. You create brands." The company provides a one-stop manufacturing solution with low MOQ and rapid development to empower brands in the competitive global beauty landscape.

PF NATURE is expected to showcase its latest innovations at major international trade shows, including Cosmoprof Bolognain March 2026 and Cosmoprof Asiain November 2026

About PF NATURE

PF NATURE is a global manufacturing partner specializing in high-performance cosmetic formulations. By combining innovative R&D with sustainable manufacturing practices, the company delivers customized K-Beauty solutions to clients across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Website: www.pfnature.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260201834028/en/

Contacts:

PF NATURE

Jenny Jung

marketing@pfnature.com

+82-70-5222-2944