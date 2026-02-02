HONG KONG, Feb 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 29 January, Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd. ('Muyuan Foods' or the 'Company', Stock Code: 2714.HK), a leading enterprise in China's pork industry, officially launched its share offering. This marks a crucial implementation phase in the Company's listing process on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and also accelerates the implementation of its strategic international layout.



As a technology-driven leader in the pork industry, Muyuan Foods has consistently set the pace for the development of the smart hog farming industry. According to Frost & Sullivan, the Company has ranked as the world's largest hog farming enterprise in terms of both hog production capacity and sales volume since 2021. It has ranked the first globally in terms of hog sales volume for four consecutive years, securing an unassailable leading position in the industry. The continuous growth in the Company's market share further validates its core competitiveness. Measured by hog sales volume, the Company's global market share rose steadily from 2.6% in 2021 to 5.6% in 2024. Its market share in 2024 alone exceeded the combined market share of the world's second to fourth largest industry participants, establishing remarkable scale advantages and industrial influence.



Strategic Expansion into Overseas Markets, Vertically-Integrated Business Model Driving Robust Performance Growth



On the basis of consolidating its leading domestic position and strengthening its development foundation, Muyuan Foods has further formulated its global strategy and actively expanded into overseas markets. Taking the export of technologies and equipment as a core approach, the Company empowers the upgrading of the global hog farming industry and builds an internationalised farming ecosystem. In 2024, the Company entered into a strategic partnership with BAF Vietnam Agriculture Joint Stock Company, providing comprehensive services including hog house design, biosecurity management, odor control solutions and smart hog farming equipment, so as to optimize its hog farming efficiency and ensure environmentally responsible operations, marking a pivotal first step in the Company's global expansion.



Going forward, the Company will continue to replicate its well-proven domestic technology system and cost management expertise to overseas markets with high growth potential. Meanwhile, the Company will integrate high-quality global resources with a global perspective, achieving optimised resource allocation and efficient collaboration. This will further consolidate the Company's core advantages, enhance its overall competitiveness, continuously expand the boundaries of corporate growth, and support the Company in achieving high-quality global development.



In terms of business model, with over 30 years of profound expertise in the hog farming industry, Muyuan Foods has established a vertically-integrated business model covering the entire industrial chain, encompassing hog breeding, hog farming, feed production, as well as slaughtering and meat production. This model not only guarantees the quality of hogs and supply stability from the source, but also effectively hedges against the risks of cyclical fluctuations in the industry through the integration of upstream and downstream industrial chain resources. It has built an inimitable competitive barrier, providing solid support for the Company's sustained profitability and steady development.



At the same time, Muyuan Foods has continuously optimised its operational efficiency by relying on its smart hog farming system, which serves as a core driver for cost reduction and efficiency enhancement. By digitising the Company's decades of professional hog farming knowledge through intelligent solutions, Muyuan Foods has maintained an industry-leading level in its average annual full cost. Between 2019 and 2024, its cost remained among the lowest of large-scale domestic hog farming enterprises for consecutive years. Furthermore, in the nine months ended 30 September 2025, its cost further decreased to RMB12.19 per kilogram, significantly outperforming the industry average and highlighting its exceptional cost management capabilities.



Benefiting from its cutting-edge technologies and superior cost management capabilities, Muyuan Foods has achieved sustained and robust performance growth. From 2014 to 2024, the Company achieved industry-leading revenue growth with a CAGR of 48.7%, representing the highest growth rate among the top ten global listed pork companies by hog sales volume, with a significant lead. During the same period, the Company's net profit increased at a CAGR of 72.7% and its average annual net profit margin reached 19.0%. Muyuan Foods was the only company to sustain an average annual net profit margin of above 15.0% from 2014 to 2024 among the top ten global listed pork companies, highlighting its outstanding profitability.



ESG Performance Recognized by Authoritative Institutions, with Vast Market Offering Ample Space for Growth



As a pioneer in the green transformation of the industry, Muyuan Foods has consistently and deeply integrated ESG practices into its corporate development strategy. It actively promotes industry best practices to foster the sustainable development of the hog farming industry. The Company implements comprehensive strategies to reduce emissions. Pioneering in adopting renewable energy in China's hog farming industry, it commenced to use as early as in 2018, replacing traditional energy sources with clean energy to reduce carbon emissions in the production process. Additionally, its proprietary hog houses with fossil fuel-free heating minimize greenhouse gas emissions through precise environmental control, embodying the concept of green farming.



Furthermore, Muyuan remains committed to creating lasting social value, contributing to rural revitalization and sustainable agricultural development. The Company vigorously promotes the "integrated crop-livestock cycle" model, transforming farming waste into organic fertilizer. In 2024 alone, it provided high-quality fertilizer support for approximately 4.7 million mu of farmland, conducted 9,293 agricultural technical services, covered 14,482 villages, and directly generated approximately RMB1.4 billion in economic benefits for farmers. By the end of 2024, the Company had cumulatively donated RMB107 million for public welfare projects such as road construction and streetlight installation, achieving a multi-stakeholder win-win outcome of "reducing farming waste, enhancing agricultural efficiency, and revitalizing rural areas".



This exceptional ESG performance has gained recognition from authoritative institutions. As of the latest practicable date, according to the latest ESG score from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Muyuan Foods ranks among the top 20% of 504 global food and tobacco companies. Its emissions score is notably high at 90 out of 100, demonstrating robust environmental management capabilities. Significantly, the Company stands out as a hog farming enterprise within LSEG's top 100 food and tobacco companies for data and analytics, fully showcasing its ESG leadership among global peers.



Regarding industry prospects, the global pork consumption market maintains steady growth. According to Frost & Sullivan, global pork consumption increased from 95.20 million tons in 2020 to 115.30 million tons in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 4.9%, indicating strong market demand resilience. As the world's largest pork consumer, China still possesses significant growth potential. In 2024, China's per capita meat consumption was 69.4 kg, compared to 102.0 kg per person in the United States, highlighting considerable room for growth. This offers ample development space for industry leaders like Muyuan Foods.



With its leading technological advantages, exceptional cost-control capabilities, advanced ESG practices, and vertically integrated business model across the entire industry chain, Muyuan Foods possesses strong core competitiveness and sustainable development potential. Following the listing in Hong Kong, the Company will further broaden its international financing channels, enhance its global brand influence, accelerate global expansion and scale growth, and continue to lead the industry towards high-quality development. Its long-term growth prospects are worthy of high market expectations.







Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





© 2026 JCN Newswire