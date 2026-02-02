Sheffield fintech FundingSearch.com launches with live Xero and Sage integration, connecting brokers and lenders with pre-qualified borrowers

Commercial lenders and brokers can now access loan applications with live, verified financial data pulled directly from borrowers' accounting software. FundingSearch.com, launching today, integrates with Xero, Sage, and Companies House to deliver real-time P&L, balance sheet, and cash flow data alongside verified business information, eliminating reliance on self-reported figures and outdated management accounts.

The platform addresses a persistent industry problem: over half of SME loan applications fail, wasting time for brokers and underwriting resources for lenders. FundingSearch.com's matching technology connects borrowers with the right lenders from the outset, ensuring applications meet stated criteria with verified data to back them up.

"I spent decades as a broker watching good deals fall apart because the right lender wasn't found in time," said Phillip Evans, Founder and CEO. "Placing complex deals can take weeks of manual research. FundingSearch fixes that. Brokers get instant matches, lenders get pre-qualified applications, and borrowers get decisions in days, not weeks."

The launch delivers on the FCA's Open Finance vision, bringing verified, real-time financial data into commercial lending for the first time. Lenders and brokers joining the platform gain access to pre-qualified applications across asset finance, invoice finance, working capital, trade finance, merchant cash advance, and property finance.

Lender registration is now open at www.fundingsearch.com with priority onboarding for early adopters.

Notes to Editors

FundingSearch.com is an intelligent matching platform for UK commercial finance, founded in 2025 and headquartered in Sheffield. The platform connects SME borrowers, commercial finance brokers, and lenders through verified financial data integration and intelligent matching technology. FundingSearch.com covers the full commercial finance spectrum, enabling faster, more accurate lending decisions across the UK market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260201389544/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Phillip Evans, Founder CEO

phill@fundingsearch.com 07970 500425 www.fundingsearch.com