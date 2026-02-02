Red Gold from Europe: Discover the Excellence of European and Italian Canned Tomatoes

An Innovative Recipe to Celebrate Culinary Innovation in Bahrain

NAPOLI, Italy, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bahrain continues to advance its vibrant culinary scene, consumers are increasingly seeking ingredients capable of combining tradition with innovation. Italian canned tomatoes, renowned worldwide for their rich flavour and superb quality, are a vital ingredient for discerning chefs and home cooks alike.

"Italian canned tomatoes are known worldwide for their exceptional quality, flavour, and consistency. Unlike other options available on the market, Italian tomatoes are carefully harvested and processed to preserve their natural sweetness, acidity, and aroma. They are the perfect ingredient to elevate both classic and innovative dishes, offering unmatched culinary excellence" said Giovanni De Angelis, General Director of ANICAV, the Italian Associationnof Canned Vegetable Industries

To showcase their versatility and premium quality, here is an innovative recipe that highlights these exceptional tomatoes.

Italian Tomato and Aubergine Moussaka

This modern take on a beloved Mediterranean dish demonstrates how Italian canned tomatoes can serve as a versatile and flavourful base for nutritious, vegetarian-friendly creations honoring both regional tastes and individual preferences.

Ingredients:

400gof Italian canned whole peeled tomatoes

2 large aubergine, sliced into rounds

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

60 ml olive oil

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cumin

240 ml béchamel sauce (or substitute with a vegetarian béchamel)

salt and black pepper to taste

fresh parsley to garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly brush the aubergine slices with olive oil and roast until golden and tender.

Meanwhile, in a pan, heat the olive oil and sauté the chopped onion and garlic until soft.

Add the canned tomatoes, crushing them slightly, along with the cinnamon, cumin, salt, and pepper. Leave to simmer for 15 minutes to create a rich sauce.

In a baking dish, layer the roasted aubergine with the tomato sauce, creating multiple layers. Pour the béchamel sauce over the top to cover the layered vegetables.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until the top is golden.

Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

With their unmatched versatility, Italian and European canned tomatoes are capable of transforming simple ingredients into extraordinary dishes. This season, embrace the culinary potential of Italy's finest canned tomatoes and bring authentic European flavour into your kitchen.

For more recipes and to explore the flavourful world of Red Gold from Europe canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.bh

