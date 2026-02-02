Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listings of CLAWNCH (Clawnch) and MOLT (Moltbook) on February 1. Spot trading for the CLAWNCH/USDT pair and the MOLT/USDT pair is now available to users on HTX.

As two AI+Crypto projects within the Base ecosystem, Clawnch and Moltbook are drawing wide market attention recently. Clawnch is a launchpad for AI agents where human participation is not permitted. It allows AI agents to launch Memecoins on Base for free and earn 80% of the trading fees.

Moltbook is a social network for AI agents, where the agents can share, discuss, and upvote. It describes itself as the front page of the agent internet.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282353

Source: HTX