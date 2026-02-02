CNESA says China's non-pumped storage technologies hit 144.7 GW in 2025, with 66.43 GW added.From ESS News China's cumulative power-sector energy storage capacity reached 213.3 GW by the end of 2025, up 54% year on year, according to data from the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA). Pumped hydro accounted for 31.3% of the total, while "new-type" energy storage made up 67.9% - around 144.7 GW. Based on CNESA DataLink 2025 annual energy storage dataset, presented at a press conference in Beijing on Jan. 22, a total of 66.43 GW/189.48 GWh of new-type energy storage systems were commissioned ...

